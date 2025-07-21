St Mark's Episcopal Church

Hosted by

St Mark's Episcopal Church

About this event

2026 BACKYARD BBQ featuring THE BEN ALLEN BAND

1101 N Collier Blvd

Marco Island, FL 34145

Front Yard Seating
$75

Individual ticket seating in FRONT YARD center stage rows, closest to stage as available. Nearest proximity to food and cash bar.

Front Yard Seating Reserved Table of 10
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved seating for table of 10 in FRONT YARD center stage rows, closest to stage as available. Nearest proximity to food and cash bar. *Ticket price is for table of 10.

Backyard Seating
$65

Individual ticket seating in BACKYARD (regular seating area) midway and back from stage. Still providing a great view of band and close proximity to food and cash bars.

Backyard Reserved Table of 10
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved seating for table of 10 in regular seating area in BACK YARD (regular seating area) midway and back from stage. Still providing a great view of band and close proximity to food and cash bars. *Ticket price is for table of 10.

Side Yard Seating
$55

Individual ticket seating in SIDE YARD (regular seating area to side of stage roadside). Still providing a great view of band and close proximity to food and cash bars.

Side Yard Reserved Table of 10
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved seating for table of 10 in SIDE YARD (regular seating area to side of stage roadside). Still providing a great view of band and close proximity to food and cash bars. *Ticket price is for table of 10.

GOLDEN SPUR SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 Tickets (seating in FRONT YARD and includes concert & dinner)/Reserved Table
2.5 x 8’ Banner prominently displayed Stage Side
Announcement/Intro during event
Recognition in advertising and media

TEN GALLON HAT SPONSOR
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Tickets/Reserved Seating in FRONT YARD and includes concert & dinner,
2.5' x 6' Banner prominently displayed Stage Side
Announcement/Intro during event
Recognition in advertising and media

BIG BOSS SPONSOR
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Tickets/Reserved Seating in FRONT YARD and includes concert & dinner,
2.5' x 4' Banner prominently displayed Stage Side
Announcement/Intro during event
Recognition in advertising and media

HONKY TONK SPONSOR
$250

1’ x 2’ Banner displayed in Bar Area/Stage Side

Mention during event

Recognition in advertising and media

NO EVENT TICKETS included.

Add a donation for St Mark's Episcopal Church

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!