2026 BACKYARD BBQ featuring THE BEN ALLEN BAND

Individual ticket seating in FRONT YARD center stage rows, closest to stage as available. Nearest proximity to food and cash bar.
Reserved seating for table of 10 in FRONT YARD center stage rows, closest to stage as available. Nearest proximity to food and cash bar. *Ticket price is for table of 10.
Individual ticket seating in BACKYARD (regular seating area) midway and back from stage. Still providing a great view of band and close proximity to food and cash bars.
Reserved seating for table of 10 in regular seating area in BACK YARD (regular seating area) midway and back from stage. Still providing a great view of band and close proximity to food and cash bars. *Ticket price is for table of 10.
Individual ticket seating in SIDE YARD (regular seating area to side of stage roadside). Still providing a great view of band and close proximity to food and cash bars.
Reserved seating for table of 10 in SIDE YARD (regular seating area to side of stage roadside). Still providing a great view of band and close proximity to food and cash bars. *Ticket price is for table of 10.
10 Tickets (seating in FRONT YARD and includes concert & dinner)/Reserved Table
2.5 x 8’ Banner prominently displayed Stage Side
Announcement/Intro during event
Recognition in advertising and media
4 Tickets/Reserved Seating in FRONT YARD and includes concert & dinner,
2.5' x 6' Banner prominently displayed Stage Side
Announcement/Intro during event
Recognition in advertising and media
2 Tickets/Reserved Seating in FRONT YARD and includes concert & dinner,
2.5' x 4' Banner prominently displayed Stage Side
Announcement/Intro during event
Recognition in advertising and media
1’ x 2’ Banner displayed in Bar Area/Stage Side
Mention during event
Recognition in advertising and media
NO EVENT TICKETS included.
