2026 Badges & Birdies Classic

About this event
Used to enter any of the table raffles in the clubhouse drawn at the end of the outing
RED TICKETS
Used to enter any of the table raffles in the clubhouse drawn at the end of the outing
RED TICKETS
Used to enter any of the table raffles in the clubhouse drawn at the end of the outing
RED TICKETS
Hole 4 Hole-in-One Challenge presented by Summit Automotive. Enter for the chance to win a 2026 Jeep Compass Latitude 4x4 when you make a Hole-in-One.
**BONUS: 10 Table Raffle Tickets with your entry!
Use the golf ball launcher in place of your tee shot on the longest hole of the course, a 502 yard par 5.
**BONUS: 10 Table Raffle Tickets with your entry!
$5 per shot on the shot ski.
Add multiple up to $20
Purchase gets you five (5) yellow raffle tickets to win one of two prizes:
A 36" Blackstone Griddle or Two Tickets to Packers vs. Bills on December 13th
**BONUS: "Call Your Shot" presented by The Drive Mobile Golf. Call Your Shot and guess within the specified range to win a prize from The Drive Mobile Golf AND double your yellow raffle tickets
Purchase gets you five (5) green raffle tickets to win one of two prizes:
Custom Jordan Love Autographed Helmet donated by DOTCOM Branding or Two Tickets to Packers vs. Dolphins on December 20th.
TEE SHOTS ON THE GREEN AND DOUBLE YOUR TICKETS
Purchase gets you fifteen (15) green raffle tickets to win one of two prizes:
Custom Jordan Love Autographed Helmet donated by DOTCOM Branding or Two Tickets to Packers vs. Dolphins on December 20th.
TEE SHOTS ON THE GREEN AND DOUBLE YOUR TICKETS
Purchase gets you thirty (30) green raffle tickets to win one of two prizes:
Custom Jordan Love Autographed Helmet donated by DOTCOM Branding or Two Tickets to Packers vs. Dolphins on December 20th.
TEE SHOTS ON THE GREEN AND DOUBLE YOUR TICKETS
Gun raffle for handguns or shotgun
AR-15 Raffle
Registration fee
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