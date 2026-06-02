Menasha Police Benevolent Association

Hosted by

Menasha Police Benevolent Association

About this event

2026 Badges & Birdies Classic

W5095 Golf Course Rd

Sherwood, WI 54169, USA

Table Raffle Tickets (5 Tickets) item
Table Raffle Tickets (5 Tickets)
$5

Used to enter any of the table raffles in the clubhouse drawn at the end of the outing

RED TICKETS

Table Raffle Tickets (15 Tickets)
$10

Used to enter any of the table raffles in the clubhouse drawn at the end of the outing

RED TICKETS

Table Raffle Tickets (30 Tickets)
$20

Used to enter any of the table raffles in the clubhouse drawn at the end of the outing

RED TICKETS

Hole 4: Hole-in-One Challenge item
Hole 4: Hole-in-One Challenge
$10

Hole 4 Hole-in-One Challenge presented by Summit Automotive. Enter for the chance to win a 2026 Jeep Compass Latitude 4x4 when you make a Hole-in-One.


**BONUS: 10 Table Raffle Tickets with your entry!

Hole 8: Golf Ball Launcher
$10

Use the golf ball launcher in place of your tee shot on the longest hole of the course, a 502 yard par 5.


**BONUS: 10 Table Raffle Tickets with your entry!

Hole 10: SHOTSKI
$5

$5 per shot on the shot ski.


Add multiple up to $20

Hole 12: 36" Blackstone and "Call Your Shot"
$10

Purchase gets you five (5) yellow raffle tickets to win one of two prizes:


A 36" Blackstone Griddle or Two Tickets to Packers vs. Bills on December 13th


**BONUS: "Call Your Shot" presented by The Drive Mobile Golf. Call Your Shot and guess within the specified range to win a prize from The Drive Mobile Golf AND double your yellow raffle tickets

Hole 17: Par 3 Challenge (5 Tickets)
$5

Purchase gets you five (5) green raffle tickets to win one of two prizes:


Custom Jordan Love Autographed Helmet donated by DOTCOM Branding or Two Tickets to Packers vs. Dolphins on December 20th.


TEE SHOTS ON THE GREEN AND DOUBLE YOUR TICKETS

Hole 17: Par 3 Challenge (15 Tickets)
$10

Purchase gets you fifteen (15) green raffle tickets to win one of two prizes:


Custom Jordan Love Autographed Helmet donated by DOTCOM Branding or Two Tickets to Packers vs. Dolphins on December 20th.


TEE SHOTS ON THE GREEN AND DOUBLE YOUR TICKETS

Hole 17: Par 3 Challenge (30 Tickets)
$20

Purchase gets you thirty (30) green raffle tickets to win one of two prizes:


Custom Jordan Love Autographed Helmet donated by DOTCOM Branding or Two Tickets to Packers vs. Dolphins on December 20th.


TEE SHOTS ON THE GREEN AND DOUBLE YOUR TICKETS

Gun Raffle $20
$20

Gun raffle for handguns or shotgun

Gun Raffle $40
$40

AR-15 Raffle

Registration Free
$85

Registration fee

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!