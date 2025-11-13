Safe Harbor Children's Advocacy Center

Hosted by

Safe Harbor Children's Advocacy Center

About this event

2026 Badges and Bravery - Run and Ride Sponsorship

1451 29th St

Allegan, MI 49010, USA

Going the Distance Sponsorship Level
$2,500

10 left!

The Going the Distance Sponsorship level of $2,500 will earn you:
Logo on Shirt
2 Event Passes
Website/Social Media Recognition

Giving Hope Sponsorship
$1,000

10 left!

The Giving Hope sponsorship level of $1,000 will earn you:
Logo on Event Shirt
Website/Social Media Recognition

Encourager Sponsorship
$500

10 left!

The Encourager Sponsorship level of $500 will earn you:
Logo on Shirt
Website/Social Media Recognition

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!