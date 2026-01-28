2026 Bags and Bourbon Bingo Sponsorships

About this event
8 left!
Includes a reserved table with 8 free tickets, 100 raffle tickets, business logo or individuals name included in the event brochure, mention of sponsorship level night of event
Includes 4 free tickets, 50 raffle tickets, business logo or individuals name included in the event brochure
Includes 2 free tickets, 25 raffle tickets, business logo or individuals name included in the event brochure
$
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