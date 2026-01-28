Roanoke Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Roanoke Chamber of Commerce

About this event

2026 Bags and Bourbon Bingo Sponsorships

9524 US-24

Roanoke, IN 46783, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$550

8 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes a reserved table with 8 free tickets, 100 raffle tickets, business logo or individuals name included in the event brochure, mention of sponsorship level night of event

Platinum Sponsor
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 free tickets, 50 raffle tickets, business logo or individuals name included in the event brochure

Gold Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 free tickets, 25 raffle tickets, business logo or individuals name included in the event brochure

Add a donation for Roanoke Chamber of Commerce

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