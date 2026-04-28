Hope in a Hopeless World

Hosted by

Hope in a Hopeless World

About this event

2026 Bags for Hope! Charity Cornhole Tournament

9165 Fallon Ave NE

Monticello, MN 55362, USA

EARLY BIRD Team Participants + T-Shirts (2 People)
$60
Available until Jun 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Register your team of two people for HHW's Charity Cornhole Tournament! Both registered people will also receive an event t-shirt.
*Early Bird Closes on 6/15/2026

EARLY BIRD Individual Participant + T-Shirt (1 person)
$30
Available until Jun 15

Register as an individual for HHW's Charity Cornhole Tournament and we will match you with another person! Ticket includes an event t-shirt.
*Early Bird Closes on 6/15/2026

EARLY BIRD T-shirt Ticket Only
$20
Available until Jun 15

Purchase an event t-shirt
(Individuals or teams participating in the Cornhole Tournament do not need to add a t-shirt unless ordering an additional shirt. T-shirt is included in the participant ticket.)
*Early Bird Closes on 6/15/2026

Team Participants + T-Shirts (2 People)
$80
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Register your team of two people for HHW's Charity Cornhole Tournament! Both registered people will also receive an event t-shirt.

*To receive your preferred t-shirt size register on or before 7/15/2026. Registration after this date, will be first come first serve for t-shirt sizes.

Individual Participant + T-Shirt (1 person)
$40

Register as an individual for HHW's Charity Cornhole Tournament and we will match you with another person! Ticket includes an event t-shirt.

*To receive your preferred t-shirt size register on or before 7/15/2026. Registration after this date, will be first come first serve for t-shirt sizes.

T-shirt Ticket Only
$25

Purchase an event t-shirt
(Individuals or teams participating in the Cornhole Tournament do not need to add a t-shirt unless ordering an additional shirt. T-shirt is included in the participant ticket.)
*To receive your preferred t-shirt size register on or before 7/15/2026. Registration after this date, will be first come first serve for t-shirt sizes.

Donation Only
Free

If you would like to make a donation but do not plan to participate in the bags tournament, feel free to use this option.

Add a donation for Hope in a Hopeless World

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!