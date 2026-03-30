Hosted by

Merrionette Park Chapter

About this event

2026 "Bags for the Buddies"

3359 W 115th St

Merrionette Park, IL 60803, USA

Non Player Entry
$25

If you want to join the fun but not play, purchase this.


Includes Drink Ticket, Lunch, and Raffle Ticket.

Single Player Entry
$25

Use this if you DO NOT have a partner in mind, may be paired with a random partner.


Includes Drink Ticket, Lunch, Raffle Ticket, and Tournament Entrance.

Duo Entry
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Use this if you DO NOT have a partner in mind, may be paired with a random partner

Includes Drink Ticket, Lunch, Raffle Ticket, and Tournament Entrance.

Add a donation for Merrionette Park Chapter

$

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