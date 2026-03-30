2026 "Bags for the Buddies"

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About this event
If you want to join the fun but not play, purchase this.
Includes Drink Ticket, Lunch, and Raffle Ticket.
Use this if you DO NOT have a partner in mind, may be paired with a random partner.
Includes Drink Ticket, Lunch, Raffle Ticket, and Tournament Entrance.
Use this if you DO NOT have a partner in mind, may be paired with a random partner
Includes Drink Ticket, Lunch, Raffle Ticket, and Tournament Entrance.
$
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