Hay Creek Valley Historical Assn

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Hay Creek Valley Historical Assn

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2026 Baked Ziti Dinner

Hay Creek's Baked Ziti Dinner item
Hay Creek's Baked Ziti Dinner
$15
Enjoy a delicious homemade Baked Ziti take-out dinner! Includes 1 ½ lb. pan of baked ziti, salad, bread, and homemade dessert. All dinners will be sold cold with heating instructions included.
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Hay Creek's Baked Ziti Dinner (Copy) item
Hay Creek's Baked Ziti Dinner (Copy)
$15

Enjoy a delicious homemade Baked Ziti with Alfredo sauce take-out dinner! Includes 1 ½ lb. pan of baked ziti, salad, bread, and homemade dessert. All dinners will be sold cold with heating instructions included.

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Hay Creek's Gluten Free Lasagna item
Hay Creek's Gluten Free Lasagna
$15

Enjoy a delicious homemade Gluten Free Lasagna take-out dinner!
Includes 1 ½ lb. pan of baked ziti, salad, bread, and homemade dessert. All dinners will be sold cold with heating instructions included.

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Hay Creek's Lemon Sponge Pie item
Hay Creek's Lemon Sponge Pie
$10
Refreshing! It's the perfect ending to your meal... our Lemon Sponge Pie! It's an 8" pie!
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