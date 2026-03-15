2026 Baked Ziti Dinner

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Enjoy a delicious homemade Baked Ziti with Alfredo sauce take-out dinner! Includes 1 ½ lb. pan of baked ziti, salad, bread, and homemade dessert. All dinners will be sold cold with heating instructions included.
Enjoy a delicious homemade Gluten Free Lasagna take-out dinner!
Includes 1 ½ lb. pan of baked ziti, salad, bread, and homemade dessert. All dinners will be sold cold with heating instructions included.
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