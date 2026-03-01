Bald Knob Community Outreach, Inc

Bald Knob Community Outreach, Inc

2026 Bald Knob Mud Bog Vendor Fees

Harvieland Rd

Frankfort, KY 40601, USA

2026 Food Vendor Fee
$175

For vendors who are offering food or drink services. All vendor fees are donations to the Bald Knob Community Outreach nonprofit and are fully tax deductible.

2026 Local Vendor Fee
$75

For local vendors who would like to setup a booth at the event, no food or drinks. All vendor fees are donations to the Bald Knob Community Outreach nonprofit and are fully tax deductible.

2026 Electric Surcharge
$25

110v Electrical for the duration of the event. All vendor fees are donations to the Bald Knob Community Outreach nonprofit are fully tax deductible.

