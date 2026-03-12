Baldwinsville Field Hockey Booster Club

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Baldwinsville Field Hockey Booster Club

About this event

2026 Baldwinsville Field Hockey Summer Programs

Summer Camp
$115

Team Camp for players entering grades 7-12.


Dates: July 20-23rd (Monday-Thursday)


Time: 8am-12pm.


*Rain date Friday July 24th


Location: Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium, 29 E. Oneida St, Bville, NY 13027


Come prepared to camp each day with sneakers, shin guards, mouth guard, stick, and plenty of water. We have extra sticks if needed.


**Wednesday is College Day - Russel Sage coach Carissa Warren will be joining us.



Thursdays with Coach Youth K-6
$65

Grades Entering K-6/Youth Beginner


Focus: Fundamentals of field hockey, game play, and fitness.


Dates:

7/2, 7/9, 7/16, 7/30, 8/6, 8/13

Time: 5-6pm


Location: To Be Announced


Come prepared each day with sneakers, shin guards, mouth guard, stick, and water. We have extra sticks if needed.

Thursdays with Coach ADVANCED Grades 7-12
$65

Grades Entering 7-12/Advanced


Focus: Fundamentals of field hockey, game play, and fitness.


Dates:

7/2, 7/9, 7/16, 7/30, 8/6, 8/13

Time: 4-5pm


Location: To Be Announced


Come prepared each day with sneakers, shin guards, mouth guard, stick, and water. We have extra sticks if needed.

Workout Tuesdays
$45

For athletes in grades 7-12


Dates:

6/30, 7/7, 7/14, 7/28, 8/4 and 8/11


Time:9-10am


Location: To Be Announced


Come prepared each day with athletic clothing, sneakers, and water.

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