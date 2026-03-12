2026 Baldwinsville Field Hockey Summer Programs

Team Camp for players entering grades 7-12.





Dates: July 20-23rd (Monday-Thursday)





Time: 8am-12pm.





*Rain date Friday July 24th





Location: Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium, 29 E. Oneida St, Bville, NY 13027





Come prepared to camp each day with sneakers, shin guards, mouth guard, stick, and plenty of water. We have extra sticks if needed.





**Wednesday is College Day - Russel Sage coach Carissa Warren will be joining us.







