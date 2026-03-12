2026 Baldwinsville Field Hockey Summer Programs

About this event
Team Camp for players entering grades 7-12.
Dates: July 20-23rd (Monday-Thursday)
Time: 8am-12pm.
*Rain date Friday July 24th
Location: Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium, 29 E. Oneida St, Bville, NY 13027
Come prepared to camp each day with sneakers, shin guards, mouth guard, stick, and plenty of water. We have extra sticks if needed.
**Wednesday is College Day - Russel Sage coach Carissa Warren will be joining us.
Grades Entering K-6/Youth Beginner
Focus: Fundamentals of field hockey, game play, and fitness.
Dates:
7/2, 7/9, 7/16, 7/30, 8/6, 8/13
Time: 5-6pm
Location: To Be Announced
Come prepared each day with sneakers, shin guards, mouth guard, stick, and water. We have extra sticks if needed.
Grades Entering 7-12/Advanced
Focus: Fundamentals of field hockey, game play, and fitness.
Dates:
7/2, 7/9, 7/16, 7/30, 8/6, 8/13
Time: 4-5pm
Location: To Be Announced
Come prepared each day with sneakers, shin guards, mouth guard, stick, and water. We have extra sticks if needed.
For athletes in grades 7-12
Dates:
6/30, 7/7, 7/14, 7/28, 8/4 and 8/11
Time:9-10am
Location: To Be Announced
Come prepared each day with athletic clothing, sneakers, and water.
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