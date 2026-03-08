Wisconsin Tamil Sangam

2026 Banana Leaf Feast (வாழை இலை விருந்து 2026, April 19)

611 Eagle Heights Dr

Madison, WI 53705, USA

Adult/Student(Age 10+) (Member) - Veg
$25

Annual membership is from 01 April 2026 to 31 March 2027. The WITS membership list will be verified to validate this ticket. If a non-member uses this option, the ticket will only be valid once they become members or make the price adjustment. Non-Refundable

Adult/Student(Age 10+) (Member) - Non-Veg
$28

Annual membership is from 01 April 2026 to 31 March 2027. The WITS membership list will be verified to validate this ticket. If a non-member uses this option, the ticket will only be valid once they become members or make the price adjustment. Non-Refundable

Adult/Student(Age 10+) (Non-Member) - Veg
$28

Non-Refundable

Adult/Student(Age 10+) (Non-Member) - Non-Veg
$30

Non-Refundable

Kids(Age 5-10) (Member/Non-Member)
$15

Non-Refundable

KIDS(Age 3-5)
Free

Can Share Banana leaf Feast with Adult or Purchase KIDS Ticket.

