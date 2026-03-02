2026 Band Banquet - Student Tickets

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About this event
$
Band/Guard students only.
Includes Buffet
By donating the cost of a student ticket you can make it possible for a student in need to attend and be part of this memorable evening.
By donating towards the cost of a student ticket you can make it possible for a student in need to attend and be part of this memorable evening.
By donating towards the cost of a student ticket you can make it possible for a student in need to attend and be part of this memorable evening.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!