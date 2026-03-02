High School Band Boosters

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High School Band Boosters

About this event

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2026 Band Banquet - Student Tickets

2600 La Frontera Blvd

Round Rock, TX 78681, USA

Add a donation for High School Band Boosters

$

Student Ticket
$50

Band/Guard students only.
Includes Buffet

Donate a ticket
$50

By donating the cost of a student ticket you can make it possible for a student in need to attend and be part of this memorable evening.

Donate towards a ticket for students in need
$20

By donating towards the cost of a student ticket you can make it possible for a student in need to attend and be part of this memorable evening.

Donate towards a ticket for students in need
$10

By donating towards the cost of a student ticket you can make it possible for a student in need to attend and be part of this memorable evening.

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