2026 Band Together Charity Concert

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About this event
Get your event ticket at the Early Bird pricing today!
Saddle up for the full Band Together experience. The Gold Spur VIP package is a step up from our standard general admission and gets a dedicated seat in the house with reserved table seating, early entry, complimentary snacks, exclusive swag, and a night of live music and line dancing alongside people who care about this community as much as you do. This is a front-row seat to the best parts of the evening.
What's included:
- 2 VIP tickets:
Reserved table seating
Early entry to the event
Complimentary snacks
2 drink tokens
- Exclusive VIP swag bag
- Name listed on entrance signage as a Gold Spur VIP supporter
- Dedicated VIP drink line (pending venue confirmation)
Saddle up for the full Band Together experience. The Outlaw Row VIP package is a step up from our standard general admission and gets a dedicated seat in the house with reserved table seating, early entry, complimentary snacks, exclusive swag, and a night of live music and line dancing alongside people who care about this community as much as you do. This is a front-row seat to the best parts of the evening.
What's included:
4 VIP tickets
-Reserved table seating
-Early entry to the event
-Complimentary snacks
-4 drink tokens
- Exclusive VIP swag bag
- Name listed on entrance signage as a Gold Spur VIP supporter
- Dedicated VIP drink line (pending venue confirmation)
$
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