2026 B&O Dinner Auction

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Starting bid
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4-Night stay at a remote, all-inclusive Arizona dude ranch surrounded by protected desert wilderness
Daily guided horseback riding plus wagon rides, archery, and fat-tire mountain biking
Ranch-style meals included with fresh desserts, coffee, tea, and juices
Pool, hot tub, private porch views, nightly campfires, and star-filled desert skies
Starting bid
Please click link to watch promotional video:
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3-Night stay in one room at a select-service Hyatt, Marriott, Hilton, or similar hotel near Ocala or The
Villages for (4)
Private five-hour shark fishing charter for (4) with an
experienced local captain in one of Florida’s most active shark habitats
Hands-on shark tagging through an established marine research program, with the chance to name a
tagged shark, receive a personalized certificate, and follow its global migration
All fishing equipment, licenses, soft drinks, and snacks are included for a full day on the water
Starting bid
Telecaster, Black Signed by: David Bowie (d. 1/10/2016)
Starting bid
Signed by: Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Emilia Clarke & Kit Harington
Starting bid
Signed by: Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley & Dave Annable
Starting bid
This item comes in its own custom-designed cherry wood frame with green 2 Arnold Palmer 11x14 Photo Display, suede matting, (2) Official Masters Patches, (1) Augusta National “Masters” Scorecard, (1) Autographed 11×14 Photo and custom engraved nameplate – museum quality. Signed by: Arnold Palmer (d. 9/25/2016)
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