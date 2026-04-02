2026 B&O Dinner Auction

Please click link to watch promotional video:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1iBnv5Yl6vTCsU8QbIB4IdzIKHdlebXPE/view?usp=sharing





3-Night stay in one room at a select-service Hyatt, Marriott, Hilton, or similar hotel near Ocala or The

Villages for (4)





Private five-hour shark fishing charter for (4) with an

experienced local captain in one of Florida’s most active shark habitats





Hands-on shark tagging through an established marine research program, with the chance to name a

tagged shark, receive a personalized certificate, and follow its global migration





All fishing equipment, licenses, soft drinks, and snacks are included for a full day on the water