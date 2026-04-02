Elizabeth K. Andrews Charity Fund

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Elizabeth K. Andrews Charity Fund

About this event

Sales closed

2026 B&O Dinner Auction

Arizona Ranch Retreat: 4-Night Stay with Horseback Riding item
Arizona Ranch Retreat: 4-Night Stay with Horseback Riding item
Arizona Ranch Retreat: 4-Night Stay with Horseback Riding item
Arizona Ranch Retreat: 4-Night Stay with Horseback Riding
$4,600

Starting bid

Please click link to watch promotional video:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/18nS0I_1gOdbr6NpgB2at_2DTRBJQ2kSg/view?usp=sharing



4-Night stay at a remote, all-inclusive Arizona dude ranch surrounded by protected desert wilderness


Daily guided horseback riding plus wagon rides, archery, and fat-tire mountain biking


Ranch-style meals included with fresh desserts, coffee, tea, and juices


Pool, hot tub, private porch views, nightly campfires, and star-filled desert skies


Gulf Coast Shark Expedition Crystal River Shark Charter item
Gulf Coast Shark Expedition Crystal River Shark Charter item
Gulf Coast Shark Expedition Crystal River Shark Charter item
Gulf Coast Shark Expedition Crystal River Shark Charter
$2,900

Starting bid

Please click link to watch promotional video:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1iBnv5Yl6vTCsU8QbIB4IdzIKHdlebXPE/view?usp=sharing


3-Night stay in one room at a select-service Hyatt, Marriott, Hilton, or similar hotel near Ocala or The

Villages for (4)


Private five-hour shark fishing charter for (4) with an

experienced local captain in one of Florida’s most active shark habitats


Hands-on shark tagging through an established marine research program, with the chance to name a

tagged shark, receive a personalized certificate, and follow its global migration


All fishing equipment, licenses, soft drinks, and snacks are included for a full day on the water

David Bowie Electric Guitar item
David Bowie Electric Guitar
$2,185

Starting bid

Telecaster, Black Signed by: David Bowie (d. 1/10/2016)

Game of Thrones 11x14 Photo item
Game of Thrones 11x14 Photo
$520

Starting bid

Signed by: Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Emilia Clarke & Kit Harington

Yellowstone 11x16 TV Poster item
Yellowstone 11x16 TV Poster
$575

Starting bid

Signed by: Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley & Dave Annable

Arnold Palmer 11x14 Photo item
Arnold Palmer 11x14 Photo
$750

Starting bid

This item comes in its own custom-designed cherry wood frame with green 2 Arnold Palmer 11x14 Photo Display, suede matting, (2) Official Masters Patches, (1) Augusta National “Masters” Scorecard, (1) Autographed 11×14 Photo and custom engraved nameplate – museum quality. Signed by: Arnold Palmer (d. 9/25/2016)

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