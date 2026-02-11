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Bobstock Beer Garden

About this event

🍺 2026 Fence Banner Sponsorship

2026 Fence Banner Sponsorship – New Banner Production
$300
Available until Jun 1

Includes professional banner production and interior Beer Garden placement on the fence. Also includes 5 complimentary drink tickets to be used at the Bobstock Beer Garden on July 10th & 11th, 2026.


*We will need your banner logo and/or banner design by June 1st, 2026.

2026 Fence Banner Sponsorship – Reuse 2025 Banner
$250
Available until Jun 1

For banners originally produced for Bobstock 2025 (only) that are in reusable condition. If you have your banner, we will coordinate pickup after payment confirmation. Includes 5 complimentary drink tickets to be used at the Bobstock Beer Garden on July 10th & 11th, 2026.


Important* If you think we have your banner from last year, please contact us to confirm before purchasing.

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