🍺 2026 Fence Banner Sponsorship

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About this event
Includes professional banner production and interior Beer Garden placement on the fence. Also includes 5 complimentary drink tickets to be used at the Bobstock Beer Garden on July 10th & 11th, 2026.
*We will need your banner logo and/or banner design by June 1st, 2026.
For banners originally produced for Bobstock 2025 (only) that are in reusable condition. If you have your banner, we will coordinate pickup after payment confirmation. Includes 5 complimentary drink tickets to be used at the Bobstock Beer Garden on July 10th & 11th, 2026.
Important* If you think we have your banner from last year, please contact us to confirm before purchasing.
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