2026 JGE Banquet

800 S Illinois Rte 31

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Adult Entree- Oven Roasted Chicken Breast w/Lemon Butter
$50

All Entrees are Accompanied by Chef’s Choice of Vegetable and Starch, Coffee, Decaffeinated Coffee and Hot Tea Cash Bar will be available **All ticket prices reflect gratuity

Veg Entree- Three Wild Mushroom Ravioli with Garlic Aioli
$50

All Entrees are Accompanied by Chef’s Choice of Vegetable and Starch, Coffee, Decaffeinated Coffee and Hot Tea Cash Bar will be available **All ticket prices reflect gratuity

Childrens Meal- Chicken Tenders and Fries
$25

Each meal comes with fruit cup, soda and cookie

Cheerleader
Free

Cheerleaders are free and will receive a Kids Meal consisting of Chicken Tenders, fruit cup, cookie & soda

Coach's Meal- Oven Roasted Chicken with Lemon Butter
Free

Coach and Jr. Coach's meals are free

Coach's Meal- Three Wild Mushroom Ravioli with Garlic Aioli
Free

Coach and Jr. Coach's meals are free

Add a donation for Junior Golden Eagles Cheerleading

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!