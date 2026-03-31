Barbaras Team of Hope

Hosted by

Barbaras Team of Hope

About this event

2026 Barbara's Team of Hope Golf and Food Festival

600 N Long Beach Rd

Rockville Centre, NY 11570, USA

Golf & Dinner Ticket
$400

Golf & Dinner Ticket – Enjoy a full day of premium golf and dining. Your ticket includes a complete round of golf, full breakfast to start the day, BBQ lunch at the turn, and an extravagant dinner featuring steaks and lobster to cap off an unforgettable experience.

Cocktail Hour & Dinner Only
$150

Cocktail & Dinner Ticket – Enjoy an evening of great company and exceptional dining. Your ticket includes access to cocktail hour followed by an extravagant dinner featuring steaks and lobster for a truly memorable experience.

Pin Flag Sponsorship
$300

Pin Flag Sponsorship – Showcase your support with a personalized pin flag displayed on the course. Your sponsorship includes the option to feature your name or business, providing a unique and visible way to be recognized while supporting a great cause.

Tee Box Sponsorship
$200

Tee Box Sponsorship – Promote your name or business with prominent signage at a tee box on the course. This sponsorship offers great visibility to all players throughout the day while supporting a meaningful cause.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!