2026 Barbara's Team of Hope Golf and Food Festival

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About this event
Golf & Dinner Ticket – Enjoy a full day of premium golf and dining. Your ticket includes a complete round of golf, full breakfast to start the day, BBQ lunch at the turn, and an extravagant dinner featuring steaks and lobster to cap off an unforgettable experience.
Cocktail & Dinner Ticket – Enjoy an evening of great company and exceptional dining. Your ticket includes access to cocktail hour followed by an extravagant dinner featuring steaks and lobster for a truly memorable experience.
Pin Flag Sponsorship – Showcase your support with a personalized pin flag displayed on the course. Your sponsorship includes the option to feature your name or business, providing a unique and visible way to be recognized while supporting a great cause.
Tee Box Sponsorship – Promote your name or business with prominent signage at a tee box on the course. This sponsorship offers great visibility to all players throughout the day while supporting a meaningful cause.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!