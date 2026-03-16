2026 Bark in the Park Vendor Registration

About this event
For vendors who need utilities to operate their booth.
This option is intended for vendors who will be selling products or food and require access to water and/or electricity during the event.
Includes:
• Vendor booth space at Bark in the Park
• Access to water and electricity
• Exposure to a large crowd of local community members and pet lovers
Important Notes:
• Vendors must provide their own pop-up/tent and weights
• Food vendors must submit required health permits by April 20, 2026
• Booth assignments will be provided at check-in
Perfect for vendors selling products, crafts, merchandise, or services.
This booth option is for businesses or individuals who plan to sell items during the event. Vendors will receive a designated booth space at the 20th Annual Bark in the Park 5K & Fun Run at the Churchill County Fairgrounds.
Includes:
• Vendor booth space for the duration of the event (6:30 AM – 1:00 PM)
• Access to hundreds of community attendees, runners, and dog lovers
Important Notes:
• Vendors must provide their own pop-up/tent and weights
• Water and electricity are NOT included with this option
• Booth assignments will be provided at check-in on event day
Ideal for businesses or organizations promoting services, programs, or resources.
This booth option is for organizations that want to share information, promote services, or engage with the community without selling products.
Includes:
• Booth space at the event
• Opportunity to connect with attendees and share your mission, services, or resources
Important Notes:
• Vendors must provide their own pop-up/tent and weights
• This booth is intended for promotion and informational purposes only
For registered nonprofit organizations that want to participate and connect with the community.
We are proud to offer complimentary booth space for nonprofit organizations that align with our community mission.
Includes:
• Free booth space at Bark in the Park
• Opportunity to connect with attendees and share your organization's work
Important Notes:
• Vendors must provide their own pop-up/tent and weights
• Only rescues and shelters may participate if animals are involved
• No breeders or animal sales are permitted
Exclusively for official Bark in the Park event sponsors.
As a thank-you for supporting the 20th Annual Bark in the Park 5K & Fun Run, sponsors are invited to host a complimentary booth during the event. This is a great opportunity to engage with the community, showcase your organization, and celebrate alongside the hundreds of attendees who come out to support CAPS and local animals.
Includes:
• Complimentary booth space at the event
• Opportunity to promote your business or organization to event participants and attendees
• Optional access to water and electricity if needed
Important Notes:
• Vendors must provide their own pop-up/tent and weights
• Sponsors will receive their booth assignment at check-in on event day
• Booth setup begins at 6:00 AM on Saturday, May 16, 2026
• Event hours are 6:30 AM – 1:00 PM
Thank you for helping make Bark in the Park possible and for supporting the lifesaving work of Churchill Animal Protection Society (CAPS). 🐾
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