2026 Bark in the Park Vendor Registration

For vendors who need utilities to operate their booth.

This option is intended for vendors who will be selling products or food and require access to water and/or electricity during the event.

Includes:

• Vendor booth space at Bark in the Park

• Access to water and electricity

• Exposure to a large crowd of local community members and pet lovers

Important Notes:

• Vendors must provide their own pop-up/tent and weights

• Food vendors must submit required health permits by April 20, 2026

• Booth assignments will be provided at check-in