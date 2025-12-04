2026 Bartershare Share

Enjoy a share of the farm's bounty -- everything from arugula to zucchini -- as part of our Barter Share program ! Barter Share is a PFP program in which volunteers interested in engaging more deeply with the work of PFP and committing to a set of responsibilities can receive a CSA share.

You must have received approval to sign up for this share by the Farm Director, Emily Eder or CSA & Workshare Manager, Maddie Schmutz.

All BSP members have the option to select a pick-your-own (PYO) share, which allows you to harvest your own shares from the fields and increases the amount of variety and choice. This benefit is unique to BSP members.

Commitment for half shares is 46 hours over the season and runs 23 weeks from June to November unless otherwise stated in your bartershare agreement. A standard half share is valued at $641. Barter share hours are valued at $15/hour. Therefore, the number of hours expected is calculated at $620 (price of your share) divided by $15/hour for a total of 43.4 hours. Unworked hours will be billed at the end of the season. This comes to approximately 2 hours per week which accounts for two absences through the season. You are also welcome to come for more hours if you'd like!

PFP trusts its barter share members to take this commitment seriously, and to be on time and reliable for scheduled shifts. Please notify the CSA & Workshare Manager or Farm Director in advance if you will be late or absent.

Half shares include 5 units per pickup (an average of 5-10 lbs of food). A "unit" could be 1 head lettuce, 1 lb kale, 1 melon, 2 leeks, 2 lbs potatoes, 3 lbs zucchini.

Full season runs 23 weeks from June - November and is 5 units of food.

Pickup: You can select to pick up a share Tuesday, or Saturday at our normally scheduled CSA share distribution, OR select a PYO share in which you will harvest all of your own items after your workshare hours.

Tuesdays 2:30-6:00 @ PFP

Saturdays 9am-noon @ PFP

PYO share

The fee to participate in the BSP begins at $50, you are welcome to contribute more as a donation to our food share program.

Thanks for joining us!