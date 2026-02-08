Quincy Youth Baseball League

Hosted by

Quincy Youth Baseball League

About this event

2026 Baseball & Softball Season Sponsorship

Walk off (Exclusive) *Limited to one sponsor
$2,000
Available until Mar 14

You become our exclusive partner with a banner hung on a field at Quarry Hills, signage on Snack Shack for the 2026 Season, exclusive naming rights to the playoffs, all star game, a booth opportunity on opening day, a commemorative plaque!

Grand Slam *Limited to first 4 sponsors
$1,000
Available until Mar 14

You become a premium partner with a banner hung on a field at Quarry Hills, exclusive naming rights to one of 4 fields at Quarry Hills for the 2026 Season, and a commemorative plaque!

Homerun
$650
Available until Mar 14

Hit a Homerun with us and become a sponsor with a banner hung on a field at Quarry Hills, a sponsored team for the 2026 Season, and a commemorative certificate!

Triple
$500
Available until Mar 14

Hit a Triple with us and become a sponsor with a banner hung on a field at Quarry Hills for the 2026 season, a link on our website, and a commemorative certificate!

Double
$400
Available until Mar 14

Hit a Double with us and become a sponsor with a designated team for the 2026 season, a link on our website, and a commemorative certificate!

Single
$175

Hit a Single with us and become a digital sponsor with your businesses link available on our website all year!

Add a donation for Quincy Youth Baseball League

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!