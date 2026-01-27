2026 Baseball Season Registration

Offered by
About this shop
This is to register one player for the 2026 Varsity, JV or Freshman season
Players will be provided with one pair of pants. This item is for additional pants if desired. Please indicate size at check out. Purchase of additional pants are not mandatory.
This meal plan is for 26 varsity games. Meals will include an entree (from various local restaurants), chips and a drink. Meals are set by the program and cannot be substituted.
*Participation in a meal plan requires a parent to volunteer for at least one meal pickup for the program.
**Purchase of a meal plan is for the entire season and unused meals will not be refunded.
***Meals intended for games that get cancelled and not rescheduled will not be refunded
This meal plan is for 15 JV games. Meals will include an entree (from various local restaurants), chips and a drink. Meals are set by the program and cannot be substituted.
*Participation in a meal plan requires a parent to volunteer for at least one meal pickup for the program.
**Purchase of a meal plan is for the entire season and unused meals will not be refunded.
***Meals intended for games that get cancelled and not rescheduled will not be refunded
This meal plan is for 15 Freshman games. Meals will include an entree (from various local restaurants), chips and a drink. Meals are set by the program and cannot be substituted.
*Participation in a meal plan requires a parent to volunteer for at least one meal pickup for the program.
**Purchase of a meal plan is for the entire season and unused meals will not be refunded.
***Meals intended for games that get cancelled and not rescheduled will not be refunded
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!