2026 Baseball Season Registration

This meal plan is for 26 varsity games. Meals will include an entree (from various local restaurants), chips and a drink. Meals are set by the program and cannot be substituted.

*Participation in a meal plan requires a parent to volunteer for at least one meal pickup for the program.

**Purchase of a meal plan is for the entire season and unused meals will not be refunded.

***Meals intended for games that get cancelled and not rescheduled will not be refunded