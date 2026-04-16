United To Serve With Passion And Purpose

Hosted by

United To Serve With Passion And Purpose

About this event

2026 Bash at the Lake sponsorships

Main Ave

Clear Lake, IA 50428, USA

Presenting Sponsor • $10,000+
Pay what you can

Announcement and video feature during event, listed on banner at festival, listed on volunteer t-shirt, poster, website *


Funds raised over the amount needed will be carried over to 2027 Bash at the Lake or other Christian music event.


* Donations must be received by 05/01/26 to be included on event posters and by t-shirts. (see back for form) United to Serve with Passion and Purpose is a 501(C) (3) organization. Donations are tax-deductable.

Platinum Sponsor • $5,000+
Pay what you can

Listed on banner at festival, listed on volunteer t-shirt, poster, website *


Funds raised over the amount needed will be carried over to 2027 Bash at the Lake or other Christian music event.


* Donations must be received by 05/01/26 to be included on event posters and by t-shirts. (see back for form) United to Serve with Passion and Purpose is a 501(C) (3) organization. Donations are tax-deductable.

Gold Sponsor • $2,500+
Pay what you can

Listed on volunteer t-shirt, poster, website *


Funds raised over the amount needed will be carried over to 2027 Bash at the Lake or other Christian music event.


* Donations must be received by 05/01/26 to be included on event posters and by t-shirts. (see back for form) United to Serve with Passion and Purpose is a 501(C) (3) organization. Donations are tax-deductable.

Silver Sponsor • $1,000+
Pay what you can

Listed on poster, website *


Funds raised over the amount needed will be carried over to 2027 Bash at the Lake or other Christian music event.


* Donations must be received by 05/01/26 to be included on event posters and by t-shirts. (see back for form) United to Serve with Passion and Purpose is a 501(C) (3) organization. Donations are tax-deductable.

Bronze Sponsor • $500+
Pay what you can

Listed on website *


Funds raised over the amount needed will be carried over to 2027 Bash at the Lake or other Christian music event.


* Donations must be received by 05/01/26 to be included on event posters and by t-shirts. (see back for form) United to Serve with Passion and Purpose is a 501(C) (3) organization. Donations are tax-deductable.

BATL Friend - Any amount
Pay what you can

Funds raised over the amount needed will be carried over to 2027 Bash at the Lake or other Christian music event.


United to Serve with Passion and Purpose is a 501(C) (3) organization. Donations are tax-deductable.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!