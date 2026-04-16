2026 Bash at the Lake sponsorships

Announcement and video feature during event, listed on banner at festival, listed on volunteer t-shirt, poster, website *





Funds raised over the amount needed will be carried over to 2027 Bash at the Lake or other Christian music event.





* Donations must be received by 05/01/26 to be included on event posters and by t-shirts. (see back for form) United to Serve with Passion and Purpose is a 501(C) (3) organization. Donations are tax-deductable.