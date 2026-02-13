2026 Batavia Wrestling Club End of Season Banquet

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This amount is the suggested contribution per person age 12 and up. BWC would like everyone to attend. If you are experiencing financial strain please only purchase the amount of tickets that are financially comfortable for your family.
This amount is the suggested contribution per person age 5- 12. BWC would like everyone to attend. If you are experiencing financial strain please only purchase the amount of tickets that are financially comfortable for your family.
Please consider monetarily donating for our coaches gifts. The $5.00 donation can be increased by increasing the number of "tickets" you would like to purchase in this ticket category.
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