2026 Battle Creek Juneteenth Celebration

About this event
All vendors must register and pay by Thursday, May 29, 2026.
--Food Vendors
--Pay $50 for each 10 x 10 space
A) Set up time is 7:00 AM. Be ready to vend at 11:00 AM (Spaces assigned by Juneteenth committee)
B) Obtain your temporary food license, based on their guidelines, ($) from the Calhoun County Public Health
Department (CCPHD): 190 E. Michigan Ave. Battle Creek, MI, (269) 969-6341.
C) **YOU MUST GET YOUR FOOD LICENSE AT THE CCPHD BY May 29th @ 12 P.M. TO BE A FOOD VENDOR AT JFD**
--Retail Vendors
--Pay $50 for each 10 x 10 space
Set up time is 7:00 AM. Be ready to vend at 11:00 AM (Spaces assigned by the Juneteenth committee)
--Nonprofit organizations, please provide your EIN number where indicated
--Please let us know if you need more than one 10 x10 space
Vendors that register for an informational booth will NOT be able to sell any items during the event. Set up time starts at 7:00 AM. Be ready to vend at 11:00 AM (Spaces assigned by Juneteenth committee)
FREEDOM Sponsorship
($5,000 and up)
Organizations, companies, couples, and individuals who would like to be counted as supporters and sponsors of Juneteenth Family Day 2026 will be acknowledged in promotional materials and on our Facebook page and website as such when donating $100 or more by May 29th. For your tax-deductible donation, make checks payable to: SWMUL/Juneteenth Family Day, P.O. Box 432, Battle Creek, MI
49016-0432.
LIBERTY Sponsorship
($2,500 – $4,999)
Organizations, companies, couples, and individuals who wish to be recognized as supporters and sponsors of Juneteenth Family Day 2026 will be acknowledged in promotional materials, on our Facebook page, and on our website as such when donating $100 or more by May 29th. For your tax-deductible donation, make checks payable to: SWMUL/Juneteenth Family Day, P.O. Box 432, Battle Creek, MI
49016-0432.
JUSTICE Sponsorship
($1,000 – $2,499)
Organizations, companies, couples, and individuals who wish to be recognized as supporters and sponsors of Juneteenth Family Day 2026 will be acknowledged in promotional materials, on our Facebook page, and on our website as such when donating $100 or more by May 29th. For your tax-deductible donation, make checks payable to: SWMUL/Juneteenth Family Day, P.O. Box 432, Battle Creek, MI
49016-0432.
UNITY Sponsorship
($100 – $999)
Organizations, companies, couples, and individuals who wish to be recognized as supporters and sponsors of Juneteenth Family Day 2026 will be acknowledged in promotional materials, on our Facebook page, and on our website as such when donating $100 or more by May 29th. For your tax-deductible donation, make checks payable to: SWMUL/Juneteenth Family Day, P.O. Box 432, Battle Creek, MI
49016-0432.
