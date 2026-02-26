2026 Battle Creek Juneteenth Celebration

All vendors must register and pay by Thursday, May 29, 2026.

--Food Vendors

--Pay $50 for each 10 x 10 space





A) Set up time is 7:00 AM. Be ready to vend at 11:00 AM (Spaces assigned by Juneteenth committee)

B) Obtain your temporary food license, based on their guidelines, ($) from the Calhoun County Public Health

Department (CCPHD): 190 E. Michigan Ave. Battle Creek, MI, (269) 969-6341.

C) **YOU MUST GET YOUR FOOD LICENSE AT THE CCPHD BY May 29th @ 12 P.M. TO BE A FOOD VENDOR AT JFD**