2026 Battle Creek Juneteenth Family Day Celebration

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About this event
All vendors must register and pay by Friday, May 30, 2026.
--Food Vendors
A) Set up time is 7:00 AM. Be ready to vend at 11:00 AM (Spaces assigned by Juneteenth committee)
B) Obtain your temporary food license ($) from the Calhoun County Public Health
Department (CCPHD): 190 E. Michigan Ave. Battle Creek, MI, (269) 969-6341.
C) **YOU MUST GET YOUR FOOD LICENSE AT THE CCPHD BY May 29th @ 12 P.M. TO BE A FOOD VENDOR AT JFD**
All vendors must register and pay by Friday, May 30, 2026.
--Retail Vendors
Set up time is 7:00 AM. Be ready to vend at 11:00 AM (Spaces assigned by the Juneteenth committee)
All vendors must register and pay by Friday, May 30, 2026.
Vendors that register for an informational booth will NOT be able to sell any items during the event. Set up time starts at 7:00 AM. Be ready to vend at 11:00 AM (Spaces assigned by Juneteenth committee)
Volunteers can sign up today to help on the day of the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!