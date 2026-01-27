2026 Battle Creek Pride Festival Event

Hosted by
About this event
Payment for all non-profit vendor participation, booth space, or services associated with Battle Creek Pride events or programs.
Sponsorship Value: $50
Highlights and Benefits
Name in Newsletter
Name on Social Media Pages
Name & Logo on 18”x 24” Yard Sig
Sponsorship Value: $100
Highlights and Benefits
Name in Newsletter
Name on Social Media Pages
Name on BC Pride Webpage
Name & Logo on 18”x 24” Yard Sig
Sponsorship Value: $250
Highlights and Benefits
Name in Newsletter
Name on Social Media Pages
Name on BC Pride Webpage
Name in Battle Creek Shopper
Name in BC Pride Guide
Name & Logo on 18”x 24” Yard Sig
Sponsorship Value: $500
Highlights and Benefits
Name in Newsletter
Name on Social Media Pages
Name on BC Pride Webpage
Name in Battle Creek Shopper
Name in BC Pride Guide
Name & Logo on 18”x 24” Yard Sign
Name on BC Pride Festival Volunteer T-Shirt
Sponsorship Value: $1000
Highlights and Benefits
Name in Newsletter
Name on Social Media Pages
Name on BC Pride Webpage
Name in Battle Creek Shopper
Name in BC Pride Guide
Name & Logo on 18”x 24” Yard Sign
Name on BC Pride Festival Volunteer T-Shirts
Ten (10) Custom T-Shirts for Pride Parade and Festival
Sponsorship Value: $2500
Highlights and Benefits
Name in Newsletter
Name on Social Media Pages
Name on BC Pride Webpage
Name in Battle Creek Shopper
Name in BC Pride Guide
Name & Logo on 18”x 24” Yard Sign
Name on BC Pride Festival Volunteer T-Shirts
Twenty-five (25) Custom T-Shirts for Pride Parade and Festival
Name and Logo on 3’x 5’ Flag
Sponsorship Value: $5000
Highlights and Benefits
Name in Newsletter
Name on Social Media Pages
Name on BC Pride Webpage
Name in Battle Creek Shopper
Name in BC Pride Guide
Name & Logo on 18”x 24” Yard Sign
Name on BC Pride Festival Volunteer T-Shirts
Fifty (50) Custom T-Shirts for Pride Parade and Festival
Name and Logo on 3’x 5’ Flag
Name on Plaque in the BC Pride Resource Center
