2026 Battle Creek Pride Festival Event

928 W Michigan Ave

Battle Creek, MI 49037, USA

Vendor (non-profit organization)
$50

Payment for all non-profit vendor participation, booth space, or services associated with Battle Creek Pride events or programs.

Vendor (for profit organization or business)
$75

Payment for vendor participation, booth space, or services associated with Battle Creek Pride events or programs.

Sponsor - Red
$50

Sponsorship Value: $50


Highlights and Benefits


Name in Newsletter

Name on Social Media Pages

Name & Logo on 18”x 24” Yard Sig

Sponsor - Orange
$100

Sponsorship Value: $100


Highlights and Benefits


Name in Newsletter

Name on Social Media Pages

Name on BC Pride Webpage

Name & Logo on 18”x 24” Yard Sig

Sponsor - Yellow
$250

Sponsorship Value: $250


Highlights and Benefits


Name in Newsletter

Name on Social Media Pages

Name on BC Pride Webpage

Name in Battle Creek Shopper

Name in BC Pride Guide

Name & Logo on 18”x 24” Yard Sig

Sponsor - Green
$500

Sponsorship Value: $500


Highlights and Benefits


Name in Newsletter

Name on Social Media Pages

Name on BC Pride Webpage

Name in Battle Creek Shopper

Name in BC Pride Guide

Name & Logo on 18”x 24” Yard Sign

Name on BC Pride Festival Volunteer T-Shirt

Sponsor - Blue
$1,000

Sponsorship Value: $1000


Highlights and Benefits


Name in Newsletter

Name on Social Media Pages

Name on BC Pride Webpage

Name in Battle Creek Shopper

Name in BC Pride Guide

Name & Logo on 18”x 24” Yard Sign

Name on BC Pride Festival Volunteer T-Shirts

Ten (10) Custom T-Shirts for Pride Parade and Festival

Sponsor - Purple
$2,500

Sponsorship Value: $2500


Highlights and Benefits


Name in Newsletter

Name on Social Media Pages

Name on BC Pride Webpage

Name in Battle Creek Shopper

Name in BC Pride Guide

Name & Logo on 18”x 24” Yard Sign

Name on BC Pride Festival Volunteer T-Shirts

Twenty-five (25) Custom T-Shirts for Pride Parade and Festival

Name and Logo on 3’x 5’ Flag

Sponsor - Rainbow
$5,000

Sponsorship Value: $5000


Highlights and Benefits


Name in Newsletter

Name on Social Media Pages

Name on BC Pride Webpage

Name in Battle Creek Shopper

Name in BC Pride Guide

Name & Logo on 18”x 24” Yard Sign

Name on BC Pride Festival Volunteer T-Shirts

Fifty (50) Custom T-Shirts for Pride Parade and Festival

Name and Logo on 3’x 5’ Flag

Name on Plaque in the BC Pride Resource Center

