2026 Battle For Mental Health

Hosted by
About this event
Ringside seating puts you right on the edge of the action closest to the ring or stage offering an up close immersive view you won’t get anywhere else. It’s the premium spot where you feel every moment hear every impact and experience the event as if you’re part of it.
VIP experience at The Battle For Mental Health event offers premium comfort and an elevated experience with excellent views of the ring, exclusive access areas, and top tier service. It’s designed for those who want to enjoy the fight in style while staying close to the action without being right on top of it.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!