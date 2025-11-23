2026 Battle In Blue All

About this event
April 24th, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm. Enjoy the sunset and stars as we jam the night away under the oaks. This private outdoor concert will have you dancing as you enjoy complimentary beer and wine. Appetizers will be served during our Caring in Blue social hour at 5:00 pm. Proper Wednesday will kick off at 6:00 pm. Please come dressed in your casual blues for a night of fun as we raise our glasses and support the June Rogers Compassionate Care Program.
Battle in Blue Rally will be held April 25-April 26/
$300 per Doubles team ($150 a player)/
Saturday 3 Match Pro Set Guarantee/
Saturday Breakfast and Lunch/
Players Experience Lounge/
Typhoon June Happy Hour/Live DJ/
Alley Market with Raffle Baskets/Silent Auction/Wine Walkover
Battle in Blue Swag
Sunday Exhibition Match/
Sunday Semi-Final and Final Advancement/
The Best Reason To Play Tennis...FIGHT LIKE JUNE/
Event Details with Match times will be emailed no later than one week prior to the event. We encourage you to wear your best blues throughout the entire weekend.
April 24th - Access to the outdoor Jam beginning at 6:00pm. To upgrade to the all-inclusive Jam experience see the Rally Blue add on.
Registration Deadline: April 3rd or until full (whichever comes first)
*Rally players can add on the all-inclusive Jam experience. Continue the Battle into the night with the addition of the 5:00 pm Caring in Blue social hour and complimentary beer and wine throughout the Jam. (Priced per player)
Buy 20 Raffle Tickets, get 10 free! Offer expires 2/28/2026
Battle in Blue Waggle will be held on April 24th with shotgun start at 11:00am. Registration will begin at 10:00am. All players will receive Battle in Blue swag, complimentary lunch, and an awards reception following their round. We encourage to wear your best blues during your round. Access to the outdoor Jam beginning at 6:00pm is also included in registration. To upgrade to the all-inclusive Jam experience see the Waggle Blue add on.
*Waggle players can add on the all-inclusive Jam experience. Continue the Battle into the night with the addition of the 5:00 pm Caring in Blue social hour and complimentary beer and wine throughout the Jam. (Priced per player)
Pre-order and advance your play.
Use on Advanced Tee Box, Cannon Shot, or Tee-Shot by the Pro. Want all 3? Select the Combo Course Ticket below for a better deal!
Play all three activities on the course (Advanced Tee, Cannon Shot, & Tee-Shot by the Pro)
This ticket gives you a bit of everything to experience a fun day during the tournament. Receive all three games on the course (Advanced Tee Box, Cannon Shot, and Tee Shot by the Pro), 1 Wine Pull Ticket, and 25 Raffle
Tickets for a chance to win some fun prizes! Get while supplies last! Offer expires 2/28/2026
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!