2026 Battle In Blue Jam

April 24th, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm. Enjoy the sunset and stars as we jam the night away under the oaks. This private outdoor concert will have you dancing as you enjoy complimentary beer and wine. Appetizers will be served during our VIP Caring in Blue social hour at 5:00 pm. Exclusive VIP Areas during the event. Proper Wednesday will kick off at 6:00 pm. Please come dressed in your casual blues for a night of fun as we raise our glasses and support the June Rogers Compassionate Care Program. (Waggle and Rally participants, please purchase your VIP ticket during your registration checkout.)