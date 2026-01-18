June Rogers Foundation

Hosted by

June Rogers Foundation

About this event

2026 Battle In Blue Waggle

3943 New River Hills Pkwy

Valrico, FL 33596, USA

Waggle Blue item
Waggle Blue
$50

*Waggle players can add on the all-inclusive Jam experience. Continue the Battle into the night with the addition of the 5:00 pm Caring in Blue social hour and complimentary beer and wine throughout the Jam. (Priced per player-guests of players will need to purchase a Jam ticket from the Jam Shop)

Waggle Course Game Ticket item
Waggle Course Game Ticket
$20

Pre-order and advance your play.  

Use on Advanced Tee Box, Cannon Shot, or Tee-Shot by the Pro. Want all 3? Select the Combo Course Ticket below for a better deal! Tickets will be provided at check-in.

Waggle Course Combo item
Waggle Course Combo
$50

Play all three activities on the course (Advanced Tee, Cannon Shot, & Tee-Shot by the Pro)  Tickets will be provided at check-in.

50/50 Raffle item
50/50 Raffle
$20
Wine Pull item
Wine Pull
$20
ONE Raffle Ticket item
ONE Raffle Ticket
$5
FIVE Raffle Tickets item
FIVE Raffle Tickets
$20
TWENTY Raffle Tickets item
TWENTY Raffle Tickets
$50
Waggle Super Ticket item
Waggle Super Ticket
$75

This ticket gives you a bit of everything to experience a fun day during the tournament. Receive all three games on the course (Advanced Tee Box, Cannon Shot, and Tee Shot by the Pro), 1 Wine Pull Ticket, and 25 Raffle 

Tickets for a chance to win some fun prizes! Get while supplies last!  Tickets will be provided at check-in. Offer expires 4/17/2026


Add a donation for June Rogers Foundation

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