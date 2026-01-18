2026 Battle In Blue Waggle

About this event
*Waggle players can add on the all-inclusive Jam experience. Continue the Battle into the night with the addition of the 5:00 pm Caring in Blue social hour and complimentary beer and wine throughout the Jam. (Priced per player-guests of players will need to purchase a Jam ticket from the Jam Shop)
Pre-order and advance your play.
Use on Advanced Tee Box, Cannon Shot, or Tee-Shot by the Pro. Want all 3? Select the Combo Course Ticket below for a better deal! Tickets will be provided at check-in.
Play all three activities on the course (Advanced Tee, Cannon Shot, & Tee-Shot by the Pro) Tickets will be provided at check-in.
This ticket gives you a bit of everything to experience a fun day during the tournament. Receive all three games on the course (Advanced Tee Box, Cannon Shot, and Tee Shot by the Pro), 1 Wine Pull Ticket, and 25 Raffle
Tickets for a chance to win some fun prizes! Get while supplies last! Tickets will be provided at check-in. Offer expires 4/17/2026
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