2026 Friendly's Battle of the Badges: powered by Fett-Vico Architects

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
All kids 12 years of age and younger are free. Honor system. Be fair!
Your business logo featured full screen on video display. Business mention on every half inning break of WBCB YouTube broadcast. Business mention every inning on Public Address. Logo featured on all social media and print. Logo featured on game day event t-shirt.
Your business logo featured half screen on video display. Business mention every inning on Public Address. Logo featured on all social media and print. Logo featured on game day event t-shirt.
Your business logo featured on video display. Logo featured on all social media and print. Logo featured on game day event t-shirt.
Pre-order the Miracle League 2026 "609" ball cap. Black adjustable one-size-fits all with white 609 numbering and red stitch highlight. Pick-up at the stadium on game day.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!