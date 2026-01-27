Miracle League Of Mercer County Inc

Hosted by

Miracle League Of Mercer County Inc

About this event

2026 Friendly's Battle of the Badges: powered by Fett-Vico Architects

1 Thunder Rd

Trenton, NJ 08611, USA

General Admission: Age 13+
$10

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

General Admission: 12 & under
Free

All kids 12 years of age and younger are free. Honor system. Be fair!

SPONSORSHIP: Hall of Fame
$1,000

Your business logo featured full screen on video display. Business mention on every half inning break of WBCB YouTube broadcast. Business mention every inning on Public Address. Logo featured on all social media and print. Logo featured on game day event t-shirt.

SPONSORSHIP: All-Star
$500

Your business logo featured half screen on video display. Business mention every inning on Public Address. Logo featured on all social media and print. Logo featured on game day event t-shirt.

SPONSORSHIP: Silver Slugger
$150

Your business logo featured on video display. Logo featured on all social media and print. Logo featured on game day event t-shirt.

The Miracle League 609 Hat
$30

Pre-order the Miracle League 2026 "609" ball cap. Black adjustable one-size-fits all with white 609 numbering and red stitch highlight. Pick-up at the stadium on game day.



Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!