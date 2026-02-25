2026 Battle of the Badges

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Doors open at 5 PM. Fights start at 6! Join us at High Plains Brewery June 12th, 2026 at 6 PM for weigh-ins and meet our fighting heroes!
Doors open at 5 PM. Fights start at 6! Join us at High Plains Brewery June 12th, 2026 at 6 PM for weigh-ins and meet our fighting heroes! **Includes Access to VIP Bar at event.
Doors open at 5 PM. Fights start at 6! Join us at High Plains Brewery June 12th, 2026 at 6 PM for weigh-ins and meet our fighting heroes!
Doors open at 5 PM. Fights start at 6!
Join us at High Plains Brewery June 12th, 2026 at 6 PM for weigh-ins and meet our fighting heroes! Ringside VIP table, seats 8. **Includes swag, drink tickets and access to VIP Bar at event.
Doors open at 5 PM. Fights start at 6!
Join us at High Plains Brewery June 12th, 2026 at 6 PM for weigh-ins and meet our fighting heroes! 2nd Row VIP table, seats 8. **Includes swag, drink tickets and access to VIP Bar at event.
$
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