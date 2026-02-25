Beartooth Haven

Hosted by

Beartooth Haven

About this event

2026 Battle of the Badges

7215 Mossmain Ln

Billings, MT 59106, USA

General admission
$35

Doors open at 5 PM. Fights start at 6! Join us at High Plains Brewery June 12th, 2026 at 6 PM for weigh-ins and meet our fighting heroes!

VIP (NOT a VIP Table Option)
$50

Doors open at 5 PM. Fights start at 6! Join us at High Plains Brewery June 12th, 2026 at 6 PM for weigh-ins and meet our fighting heroes! **Includes Access to VIP Bar at event.

General Admission Table (6 seats)
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Doors open at 5 PM. Fights start at 6! Join us at High Plains Brewery June 12th, 2026 at 6 PM for weigh-ins and meet our fighting heroes!

Ringside VIP Table (Seats 8)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Doors open at 5 PM. Fights start at 6!


Join us at High Plains Brewery June 12th, 2026 at 6 PM for weigh-ins and meet our fighting heroes! Ringside VIP table, seats 8. **Includes swag, drink tickets and access to VIP Bar at event.

2nd Row VIP table (Seats 8)
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Doors open at 5 PM. Fights start at 6!


Join us at High Plains Brewery June 12th, 2026 at 6 PM for weigh-ins and meet our fighting heroes! 2nd Row VIP table, seats 8. **Includes swag, drink tickets and access to VIP Bar at event.

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