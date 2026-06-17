A rainbow arches over a circular logo with "BAYONNE HERITAGE ASSOC" and "BHA" in the center, all set against a black background with "SAVE THE DATE" at the top and "Bayonne's 2nd Pride Festival 9/19/26" at the bottom.
Bayonne Heritage Association Inc

Hosted by

Bayonne Heritage Association Inc

About this event

2026 Bayonne Heritage of Pride Festival Sponsors

Bayonne

NJ 07002, USA

Pearl Sponsor
$100

Includes: Small logo displayed on a banner with other Pearl Sponsors and shout out on our social media.

Sapphire Sponsor
$250

Includes: Medium logo displayed on a banner with other Sapphire Sponsors and shout out on our social media.

Emerald Sponsor
$500

Includes: Large logo displayed on a stage banner with up to two other Emerald sponsors, a mention by MC one time during the day, and shout out on our social media

Ruby Sponsor
$1,000

Includes: Extra Large logo displayed on a dedicated stage banner, recognition during the opening ceremony, mentions by MC throughout the day, and shout out on our social media

Diamond Sponsor
$2,500

Includes: Extra Large logo displayed on a dedicated stage banner, a dedicated banner in the beer garden, recognition during the opening ceremony, mentions by MC throughout the day, shout out on our social media, 2 t-shirts, and a vendor space

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!