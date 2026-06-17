2026 Bayonne Heritage of Pride Festival Sponsors

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About this event
Includes: Small logo displayed on a banner with other Pearl Sponsors and shout out on our social media.
Includes: Medium logo displayed on a banner with other Sapphire Sponsors and shout out on our social media.
Includes: Large logo displayed on a stage banner with up to two other Emerald sponsors, a mention by MC one time during the day, and shout out on our social media
Includes: Extra Large logo displayed on a dedicated stage banner, recognition during the opening ceremony, mentions by MC throughout the day, and shout out on our social media
Includes: Extra Large logo displayed on a dedicated stage banner, a dedicated banner in the beer garden, recognition during the opening ceremony, mentions by MC throughout the day, shout out on our social media, 2 t-shirts, and a vendor space
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