Bayside Charity Corp

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Bayside Charity Corp

2026 Bayside & Solar Charity Clay Shoot

10514 Ehren Cutoff

Land O' Lakes, FL 34639, USA

Gold Clay Sponsorship
$2,500

4 Shooters entries (1 team), Gold Sponsorship Gift, Company Logo on event banner, 80 Raffle Tickets, Event Shirt, and Lunch for each shooter.

Silver Clay Sponsorship
$1,700

4 Shooter entries (1 team), 40 Raffle Tickets, Event Shirt, and Lunch for each shooter.

Bronze Clay Sponsorship
$1,300

4 Shooter entries (1 team), Event Shirt, and Lunch for each shooter.

Raffle Items
$500

Sponsorship contribution for a raffle item.

  • Company Logo on the event banner
Shooting Station Sponsor
$250
  • Company Logo Signage at Shooting Station
Special Raffle
$1,100

Sponsorship contribution for the Special Raffle items.

  • Company Logo on the event banner
Luncheon Sponsor
$9,000

Sponsor the BBQ Luncheon

  • Company Logo on the event banner
Add a donation for Bayside Charity Corp

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