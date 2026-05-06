2026 Bayside & Solar Charity Clay Shoot

4 Shooters entries (1 team), Gold Sponsorship Gift, Company Logo on event banner, 80 Raffle Tickets, Event Shirt, and Lunch for each shooter.
4 Shooter entries (1 team), 40 Raffle Tickets, Event Shirt, and Lunch for each shooter.
4 Shooter entries (1 team), Event Shirt, and Lunch for each shooter.
Sponsorship contribution for a raffle item.
Sponsorship contribution for the Special Raffle items.
Sponsor the BBQ Luncheon
$
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