2026 BBQ Dinner and Auction Tickets

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Richburg, SC 29729, USA
This sponsorship includes two private 8‑person tables (16 tickets total) and slideshow acknowledgement, social media post (Sept 2026–Sept 2027), company name & logo posted on our website (Sept 2026–Sept 2027), keynote speaker recognition, 12‑month banner at farm, premium signage at live auction area, ring toss or food area, dedicated social media spotlight series, exclusive naming rights “Silent Auction presented by …”, team building session.
This sponsorship includes two private 8‑person tables (16 tickets total) and slideshow acknowledgement, social media post (Sept 2026–Sept 2027), company name & logo posted on our website (Sept 2026–Sept 2027), keynote speaker recognition, 12‑month banner at farm, premium signage at live auction area, ring toss or food area.
This sponsorship includes a private 8‑person table and slideshow acknowledgement, social media post (Sept 2026–Sept 2027), company name & logo posted on our website (Sept 2026–Sept 2027)
This sponsorship includes a private 8‑person table and slideshow acknowledgement
This sponsorship includes a private 8‑person table
This ticket gives you access to our event.
$
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