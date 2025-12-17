Strides of Strength Therapeutic Services, Inc

Hosted by

Strides of Strength Therapeutic Services, Inc

About this event

2026 BBQ Dinner and Auction Tickets

3200 Commerce Dr # C

Richburg, SC 29729, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$5,000

This sponsorship includes two private 8‑person tables (16 tickets total) and slideshow acknowledgement, social media post (Sept 2026–Sept 2027), company name & logo posted on our website (Sept 2026–Sept 2027), keynote speaker recognition, 12‑month banner at farm, premium signage at live auction area, ring toss or food area, dedicated social media spotlight series, exclusive naming rights “Silent Auction presented by …”, team building session.

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

This sponsorship includes two private 8‑person tables (16 tickets total) and slideshow acknowledgement, social media post (Sept 2026–Sept 2027), company name & logo posted on our website (Sept 2026–Sept 2027), keynote speaker recognition, 12‑month banner at farm, premium signage at live auction area, ring toss or food area.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

This sponsorship includes a private 8‑person table and slideshow acknowledgement, social media post (Sept 2026–Sept 2027), company name & logo posted on our website (Sept 2026–Sept 2027)

Silver Sponsor
$750

This sponsorship includes a private 8‑person table and slideshow acknowledgement

Friends Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This sponsorship includes a private 8‑person table

Individual
$75

This ticket gives you access to our event.

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