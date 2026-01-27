2026 BBQ Fundraiser

About this event
Millcreek, UT 84109
Pulled pork sandwich, drink, baked beans, chips, coleslaw, cookie, and 1 Opportunity Basket ticket.
Seed geraniums to brighten up your yard with color while also supporting our Scouts!
16 seed geraniums to brighten up your yard with a variety of colors while also supporting our Scouts!
Ticket to enter to win one of our Opportunity Baskets supported by local businesses.
Tickets to enter to win one of our Opportunity Baskets supported by local businesses.
Tickets to enter to win one of our Opportunity Baskets supported by local businesses.
Tickets to enter to win one of our Opportunity Baskets supported by local businesses.
Would you like to donate without a meal purchase (or in addition to one) to support our Scouts?
Various Plants and Herbs (select this only with assistance please).
Various Gifts (select this only with assistance please).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!