Troop 410

Hosted by

Troop 410

About this event

2026 BBQ Fundraiser

2375 East 3300 South

Millcreek, UT 84109

Pulled Pork Meal
$20

Pulled pork sandwich, drink, baked beans, chips, coleslaw, cookie, and 1 Opportunity Basket ticket.

Geraniums
$5

Seed geraniums to brighten up your yard with color while also supporting our Scouts!

Flat of 16 Geraniums
$70

16 seed geraniums to brighten up your yard with a variety of colors while also supporting our Scouts!

Opportunity Basket Ticket (Individual Tickets)
$1

Ticket to enter to win one of our Opportunity Baskets supported by local businesses.

Opportunity Basket Tickets (12 Tickets)
$10

Tickets to enter to win one of our Opportunity Baskets supported by local businesses.

Opportunity Basket Tickets (24 Tickets)
$20

Tickets to enter to win one of our Opportunity Baskets supported by local businesses.

Opportunity Basket Tickets (120 Tickets)
$100

Tickets to enter to win one of our Opportunity Baskets supported by local businesses.

Donation Only
Pay what you can

Would you like to donate without a meal purchase (or in addition to one) to support our Scouts?

Plant Sales
Pay what you can

Various Plants and Herbs (select this only with assistance please).

Yard Sale
Pay what you can

Various Gifts (select this only with assistance please).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!