2026 BBQ Rib Fundraiser for Baldwin County Boy's Ranch

21870 Co Rd 32

Summerdale, AL 36580, USA

Slab of Ribs and Pint of Beans
$40

Enjoy a full slab of expertly smoked ribs, seasoned to perfection and slow-cooked for that signature fall-off-the-bone tenderness. Paired with a pint of our homemade savory beans, rich with smoky flavor and just the right blend of spices. All proceeds support the Baldwin County Boys Ranch, helping provide a safe and supportive home for boys in need. Order now and enjoy a meal that makes a difference!

