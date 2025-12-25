Patriots and Paws

Hosted by

Patriots and Paws

About this event

2026 BBQ Smoke Off Competition - Sponsor/Vendor

1825 Vía Burton

Anaheim, CA 92806, USA

Title Sponsor
$1,000

Hang your banner on building.
10x20 Booth at event in prominent location at the event.
Placed table tents on each table.
List your name/organization on our website under donors.
Feature your name/organization in a banner ad in our newsletter before and after the event.
Mention your name/organization in all social media posts and press releases.
Include your logo on our updated flyer.
Public acknowledgement throughout the day.
10 meal tickets.

Gold Sponsor
$750

Hang your banner on our building.
10x10 booth in a prominent location at the event.
Placed on table tents at each table.
Mention your name/organization in all social media posts and press releases.
List your name/organization on our updated flyer.
Public acknowledgement throughout the day.
6 meal tickets.

Awards Sponsor
$500

10x10 booth in a prominent location at the event.
Mention your name/organization in all social media posts and press releases.
List your name/organization on our updated flyer.
Public acknowledgement throughout the day.
4 meal tickets.

Additional Sponsor
$300

10x10 booth at the event.
Mention your name/organization in all social media posts and press releases.
List your name/organization on our updated flyer.
Public acknowledgement throughout the day.
2 meal tickets.

Vendor Fee - Veteran Owned Business
$50

VENDOR FEE $50.00 for Veteran Owned Business

Vendor Fee - Business
$100

VENDOR FEE $100.00 other Business.

Add a donation for Patriots and Paws

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!