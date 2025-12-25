2026 BBQ Smoke Off Competition - Sponsor/Vendor

Hang your banner on building.

10x20 Booth at event in prominent location at the event.

Placed table tents on each table.

List your name/organization on our website under donors.

Feature your name/organization in a banner ad in our newsletter before and after the event.

Mention your name/organization in all social media posts and press releases.

Include your logo on our updated flyer.

Public acknowledgement throughout the day.

10 meal tickets.