Brazoria County Sheriff's Office Event Association

Hosted by

Brazoria County Sheriff's Office Event Association

About this event

2026 BCSO Awards Banquet

19706 FM 521 Rd

Rosharon, TX 77583, USA

Sergeant Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

-Signage on deputy table

-Name or logo in the banquet program

-2 reserved seats at a table with BCSO deputies and family

Lieutenant Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-Name or logo in the banquet program
-Name or logo on signage at the event

-Reserved table for 8 at the awards banquet

Captain Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-All perks included in the Lieutenant package

-Name or logo on BCSO social media

-Name or logo on invitation

Chief Deputy Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-All perks included in the Captain package

-1-minute video commercial

-Name or logo on entertainment

Sheriff Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-Title Sponsor (only 1 available)

-All perks included in the Chief Deputy package

-Logo on BCSO employee gift and favors

-5-minute speaking opportunity

Deputy Donor
Pay what you can

Contribute to the BCSO Employee Door Prize Fund!

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