2026 BCSO Awards Banquet

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About this event
-Signage on deputy table
-Name or logo in the banquet program
-2 reserved seats at a table with BCSO deputies and family
-Name or logo in the banquet program
-Name or logo on signage at the event
-Reserved table for 8 at the awards banquet
-All perks included in the Lieutenant package
-Name or logo on BCSO social media
-Name or logo on invitation
-All perks included in the Captain package
-1-minute video commercial
-Name or logo on entertainment
-Title Sponsor (only 1 available)
-All perks included in the Chief Deputy package
-Logo on BCSO employee gift and favors
-5-minute speaking opportunity
Contribute to the BCSO Employee Door Prize Fund!
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