Riley's Army

Hosted by

Riley's Army

About this event

2026 Be Our Guest, Presented by Market Hall

214 E Martin St

Raleigh, NC 27601, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Includes 2 tables, television and media inclusion, logo on all marketing materials, prominent signage at event entrance, logo on website + social media pages, opportunity to speak at the event, logo on all slides at event, items in the to-go bag, and tip chips

Gold Sponsor
$3,000

Includes 1 table of 10, television and media inclusion, prominent signage at event entrance, verbal recognition during program, logo on website + social media pages, items in the to-go bag, and tip chips.

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

Includes 5 tickets, prominent signage at event entrance, verbal recognition during program, logo on website + social media pages, and items in the to-go bag, and tip chips.

Bronze Sponsor
$750

Incudes 2 tickets, prominent signage at event entrance, verbal recognition during program, logo on website + social media pages, one item in the to-go bag, and tip chips.

2 Tickets
$125

2 Tickets

1 Ticket
$75

1 Ticket

Chef - Appetizer
Free

Entry fee for one appetizer chef

Chef - Entrée
Free

Entry fee for one entrée chef

Chef - Dessert
Free

Entry fee for one dessert chef

Add a donation for Riley's Army

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!