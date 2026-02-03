Riley's Army

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Riley's Army

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2026 Be Our Guest Silent Auction, Presented by Market Hall

Game Night Adventure Bundle item
Game Night Adventure Bundle item
Game Night Adventure Bundle item
Game Night Adventure Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy the best of McWally’s in Fuquay-Varina with 2 laser tag games, 2 $10 arcade cards, and 2 free appetizer cards for fuel between the fun. Full service car wash pass to Autobell Car Wash also included!

Glow, Shop, & Shine! item
Glow, Shop, & Shine! item
Glow, Shop, & Shine! item
Glow, Shop, & Shine!
$125

Starting bid

HydraFacial Treatment at LightRX Medspa in Raleigh | $50 Gift Card to Apricot Lane in Clayton | Full Service Wash at Autobell Car Wash

Boutique & Bounce item
Boutique & Bounce item
Boutique & Bounce item
Boutique & Bounce
$55

Starting bid

$30 Gift Certificate to Pattywhacks Children's Boutique


Three (5) Open Jump Passes

to Pump It Up


Treat the kids to a day of stylish finds and high-energy fun. Great for a special outing or playdate they won’t forget!

Science & Stars Family Adventure Bundle item
Science & Stars Family Adventure Bundle item
Science & Stars Family Adventure Bundle item
Science & Stars Family Adventure Bundle
$80

Starting bid

4 Guest Passes to Morehead Planetarium & Science Center


4 One-Time Admission Tickets to the Museum of Life & Science


$25 gift card to Edge Car Wash

Vann Fine Art Portraits - Siblings Session item
Vann Fine Art Portraits - Siblings Session
$100

Starting bid

Includes a pre-session consult, wardrobe and preparation guide, in studio portrait session for up to 6, one 14" legacy portrait, same day viewing and ordering, and optional upgrade to include family.


Located in Elizabethtown, NC (1.5 hours from Raleigh).


One individual cannot win both items from Vann Fine Art Portraits.

CARE Plastic Surgery | Botox & Products item
CARE Plastic Surgery | Botox & Products item
CARE Plastic Surgery | Botox & Products
$350

Starting bid

Includes 25 units of botox, SkinMedica Instant Bright Eye Cream, SkinMedica Neck Correct Cream, and SkinMedica Ultra Sheer Moisturizer.


Botox is a quick, non-surgical treatment that smooths wrinkles by relaxing targeted facial muscles. It’s commonly used on areas like the forehead, between the brows, crow’s feet, lips, jaw, neck, and even underarms for excessive sweating.

Sweets, Spices & Shine item
Sweets, Spices & Shine item
Sweets, Spices & Shine item
Sweets, Spices & Shine
$40

Starting bid

Goodberry’s Creamery $50 | The Spice & Tea Exchange $25 | Autobell Car Wash #3 $24.99.


Enjoy the best of local favorites with this fun and practical bundle! Cool off with frozen custard from Goodberry’s Creamery, discover new flavors at The Spice & Tea Exchange, and keep your car sparkling clean with a full-service wash from Autobell Car Wash. A perfect mix of sweet treats and everyday perks!

Cape Lookout Canvas item
Cape Lookout Canvas item
Cape Lookout Canvas
$30

Starting bid

Bring the beauty of the coast into your home with this stunning canvas photo of Cape Lookout by Sarah K Photography. A timeless piece to brighten any space!

Local Bites & Brews item
Local Bites & Brews item
Local Bites & Brews item
Local Bites & Brews
$70

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate to Buffalo Brothers


$50 Gift Certificate to Eastcut Sandwich Bar


$25 gift card to Edge Car Wash

Glassy Things by Donna | Stained Glass Orchid item
Glassy Things by Donna | Stained Glass Orchid item
Glassy Things by Donna | Stained Glass Orchid
$120

Starting bid

A beautiful handcrafted stained glass orchid, featuring delicate detail and vibrant color. This elegant, one-of-a-kind piece that brings lasting beauty to any space!

Paws & Pearls item
Paws & Pearls item
Paws & Pearls item
Paws & Pearls
$85

Starting bid

Unleashed City Market $25 | gorjana $150


Treat yourself & your four-legged friend! This bundle includes a gift card to gorjana for timeless, everyday jewelry pieces, plus a gift card to Unleashed City Market to spoil your pup with premium treats and toys.

Little Blue Macroon item
Little Blue Macroon item
Little Blue Macroon item
Little Blue Macroon
$40

Starting bid

Sweet treats and cozy style all in one! Includes a shirt, $25 Little Blue Bakehouse gift card, and a certificate for one dozen Little Blue macarons.

Postino WineCafé | Brunch for 6 item
Postino WineCafé | Brunch for 6 item
Postino WineCafé | Brunch for 6 item
Postino WineCafé | Brunch for 6
$125

Starting bid

Includes one brunch entrée and 2 drinks per person for 6 adults!

CARE Plastic Surgery | Visia Skin Analysis + Products item
CARE Plastic Surgery | Visia Skin Analysis + Products item
CARE Plastic Surgery | Visia Skin Analysis + Products item
CARE Plastic Surgery | Visia Skin Analysis + Products
$250

Starting bid

Includes a VISIA skin analysis, ZO Skin Health skincare products (Getting Skin Ready Kit, AOX serum Renew + Replenish Duo, Calming Toner, Exfoliating Cleanser, Sunscreen + Primer), and a ZO Skin Health Beach Bag!


Visia Skin Analysis is an advanced scanning system that evaluates your skin’s health and condition at and below the surface. It measures factors like pigmentation, pores, sun damage, texture, wrinkles, and bacteria to provide personalized skincare and treatment recommendations.

Marbles Kids Museum Family Basic Membership + Edge Car Wash item
Marbles Kids Museum Family Basic Membership + Edge Car Wash item
Marbles Kids Museum Family Basic Membership + Edge Car Wash
$90

Starting bid

Enjoy a Family Basic Membership to Marbles Kids Museum, and a gift card to Edge Car Wash!


Marbles is North Carolina’s ultimate play destination for kids ages 0-10. With two floors of hands-on exhibits, award-winning programs, and larger-than-life movies, kids imagine, discover and learn through the power of play. 

Raleigh Pop Balloons item
Raleigh Pop Balloons item
Raleigh Pop Balloons
$140

Starting bid

Perfect for any celebration or special event! Includes a 10-ft garland and one standard helium bundle (7, 18” balloons) to make your party pop.

Bailey's Fine Jewelry | $250 Gift Certificate item
Bailey's Fine Jewelry | $250 Gift Certificate item
Bailey's Fine Jewelry | $250 Gift Certificate
$125

Starting bid

Indulge in something special with a gift card to Bailey’s Fine Jewelry! From timeless classics to stunning statement pieces, find the perfect piece for yourself or someone you love.

Vann Fine Art Portraits - Family Session item
Vann Fine Art Portraits - Family Session
$100

Starting bid

Includes a pre-session consult, wardrobe and preparation guide, in studio portrait session for up to 6, one 14" legacy portrait, same day viewing and ordering, and access to other curated products.


Located in Elizabethtown, NC (1.5 hours from Raleigh).


One individual cannot win both items from Vann Fine Art Portraits.

Watered Garden Florist & Pottery Bowl item
Watered Garden Florist & Pottery Bowl item
Watered Garden Florist & Pottery Bowl
$65

Starting bid

Includes a $100 Gift Certificate to Watered Garden Florist and a Custom Pottery Bowl from Seagrove Pottery of Cary.


Treat someone, or yourself, to a fresh, beautifully designed floral arrangement from Watered Garden Florist and a custom bowl from Seagrove Pottery of Cary!

The Traveling Mommune | Premium Design Service Package item
The Traveling Mommune | Premium Design Service Package item
The Traveling Mommune | Premium Design Service Package
$100

Starting bid

Plan the ultimate getaway with a Premium Design Service Package from The Traveling Mommune. Includes a full itinerary, bookings, special requests handling, premium support, and pre-trip briefings. Perfect for long, international, or multi-destination vacations.

DRFT Salon Gift Card item
DRFT Salon Gift Card item
DRFT Salon Gift Card
$115

Starting bid

Enjoy a little luxury at DRFT Salon, Downtown Raleigh’s premier head spa and blowout bar! This $225 gift certificate is perfect for relaxation, a refresh, and fabulous hair.

Rosa Ashdown Photography & Moxie Coupons item
Rosa Ashdown Photography & Moxie Coupons item
Rosa Ashdown Photography & Moxie Coupons item
Rosa Ashdown Photography & Moxie Coupons
$100

Starting bid

Capture life’s special moments with a $200 gift certificate toward a senior, family, newborn, or family photography session!


Also includes coupons to Moxie Salon! (4) $19.00 Men’s Cuts & (5) $19.99 Women’s Blowouts

3 Carolina Hurricanes Tickets & Parking Pass item
3 Carolina Hurricanes Tickets & Parking Pass
$250

Starting bid

Experience the excitement of NHL hockey at the electric Lenovo Center with 3 seats on March 29th for the Canes vs. Montreal Canadiens game!


Section 112


Row E


Seats 5, 6, 7


Parking pass to General Admission Lot #5.


From the roar of the crowd to the fast-paced action on the ice, this is the ultimate night out for friends, family, or the hockey fan in your life.

Carolina Hurricanes Signed Jersey item
Carolina Hurricanes Signed Jersey item
Carolina Hurricanes Signed Jersey
$120

Starting bid

Carolina Hurricanes Jersey, Signed by the 2025 - 2026 Carolina Hurricanes Team!

Restoring Balance | Gift Certificate item
Restoring Balance | Gift Certificate item
Restoring Balance | Gift Certificate
$60

Starting bid

Unwind and recharge with a $120 gift certificate to Restoring Balance in Carrboro! Enjoy bodywork, acupuncture, or other wellness services designed to soothe your mind and relax your body.

InterHuman Solutions item
InterHuman Solutions item
InterHuman Solutions item
InterHuman Solutions
$75

Starting bid

One 50-minute Team Culture Consultation or Leadership Coaching Session


Boost team performance and workplace culture with this session designed to strengthen communication, leadership, and collaboration while enhancing employee engagement and productivity!

Fine Dining & Garden Delights item
Fine Dining & Garden Delights item
Fine Dining & Garden Delights item
Fine Dining & Garden Delights
$90

Starting bid

Enjoy the best of Raleigh with this thoughtful pairing! $100 gift card to Second Empire Restaurant & Tavern | $75 gift card to Homewood Nursery & Garden

Kendra Scott Bracelet & Earrings Set item
Kendra Scott Bracelet & Earrings Set item
Kendra Scott Bracelet & Earrings Set
$70

Starting bid

Add here

Nothing Bundt Cakes | 8-Inch Cake item
Nothing Bundt Cakes | 8-Inch Cake
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious 8-inch cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes! Perfect for celebrations, dessert tables, or sharing with loved ones.

Trader Joes item
Trader Joes item
Trader Joes
$60

Starting bid

Bring the flavors of Italy and the Mediterranean home with this delicious pantry bundle from Trader Joe's. Packed with artisan pastas, savory sauces, olive oil, and specialty ingredients, it’s everything you need for a gourmet night in.

Wegman's item
Wegman's item
Wegman's
$125

Starting bid

Stock your pantry or indulge in your favorite treats with a $250 Wegmans gift certificate, ideal for food lovers and home chefs alike!

Trip Planning Gift Certificate & Travel Essentials item
Trip Planning Gift Certificate & Travel Essentials item
Trip Planning Gift Certificate & Travel Essentials item
Trip Planning Gift Certificate & Travel Essentials
$200

Starting bid

Free Trip Planning Gift Certificate & travel essentials! Exclusively to Europe, Asia, Africa, South America, and River Cruises.


The following vacations are NOT eligible:

  • Caribbean vacations
  • Disney packages
  • Ocean Cruises
NC Esports Academy, 3-Day Camp Experience item
NC Esports Academy, 3-Day Camp Experience item
NC Esports Academy, 3-Day Camp Experience item
NC Esports Academy, 3-Day Camp Experience
$100

Starting bid

Level up your gamer’s skills with a 3-Day Camp Experience at NC Esports Academy in Cary! Campers will sharpen strategy, teamwork, and communication skills in a fun, structured esports environment led by experienced coaches. Perfect for the gamer in your life who wants to build confidence, make friends, and take their skills to the next level.

Patterson Farm | 4 Single Entry Tickets item
Patterson Farm | 4 Single Entry Tickets item
Patterson Farm | 4 Single Entry Tickets item
Patterson Farm | 4 Single Entry Tickets
$40

Starting bid

4 single entry tickets to Patterson Farm Market & Tours in Mt Ulla, NC. Enjoy a fun-filled day on the farm with seasonal attractions, fresh country air, and memory-making activities the whole family will love!

White Street Market & Candle Bar item
White Street Market & Candle Bar item
White Street Market & Candle Bar
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a White Street Market bundle of local goodies, plus a candle pour for two. Perfect for a relaxed date out!

Movie Night Experience & Car Wash item
Movie Night Experience & Car Wash item
Movie Night Experience & Car Wash
$60

Starting bid

Kick off the perfect night out with a $25 gift card to Edge Car Wash, then settle in for a premium Movie Night Experience featuring 4 Lux Box tickets and 4 popcorn passes. Enjoy luxury seating and big-screen entertainment. A fun and easy night for family or friends!

Savory Spice Shop item
Savory Spice Shop item
Savory Spice Shop item
Savory Spice Shop
$95

Starting bid

Spice up your culinary skills with a Spice 101 Tour at Savory Spice in Raleigh, plus take home a local spice set to create delicious dishes at home!

The Bunny Hive - 5 Classes item
The Bunny Hive - 5 Classes item
The Bunny Hive - 5 Classes
$60

Starting bid

Play, learn, and bond in a fun, engaging environment for children and their grownups!

Deetox Skin & Laser | $500 Gift Certificate item
Deetox Skin & Laser | $500 Gift Certificate item
Deetox Skin & Laser | $500 Gift Certificate
$275

Starting bid

Enjoy injections, advanced facials, laser treatments, and personalized skincare to refresh and rejuvenate your look. Experience expert care in a luxurious, state-of-the-art setting and leave glowing, confident, and revitalized.

Balsamic Vinegar Set & Custom Cutting Board item
Balsamic Vinegar Set & Custom Cutting Board item
Balsamic Vinegar Set & Custom Cutting Board item
Balsamic Vinegar Set & Custom Cutting Board
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a premium Balsamic Vinegar Set from Beaufort Olive Oil Co paired with a custom cutting board from DeCicco Woodshop, handcrafted for beauty and durability.


Perfect for entertaining, cooking, or gifting! This set brings together flavor and craftsmanship in one elegant package.

CARE Plastic Surgery | Cool Peel Fusion Treatment for Face item
CARE Plastic Surgery | Cool Peel Fusion Treatment for Face item
CARE Plastic Surgery | Cool Peel Fusion Treatment for Face item
CARE Plastic Surgery | Cool Peel Fusion Treatment for Face
$399

Starting bid

Includes one Cool Peel Fusion Treatment for Face! Reduce fine lines, wrinkles, improve skin tone and texture, target sun damage, and achieve smoother, more radiant skin, STAT!


CoolPeel is a laser skin resurfacing treatment that delivers powerful results without the extended recovery time of traditional laser treatments, making it an ideal choice for effective skin rejuvenation.

City of Oaks Dental Whitening Experience for 2 item
City of Oaks Dental Whitening Experience for 2 item
City of Oaks Dental Whitening Experience for 2
$300

Starting bid

Brighten your smiles together with a Whitening Experience for two! Featuring custom trays, professional strength whitening gel, and complimentary digital scans in a serene boutique studio.

Fleet Feet Gift Certificate | One Pair of Shoes Up To $160 item
Fleet Feet Gift Certificate | One Pair of Shoes Up To $160 item
Fleet Feet Gift Certificate | One Pair of Shoes Up To $160
$80

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a new pair of shoes with this Fleet Feet gift certificate, ideal for comfort, performance, and style. Many brands carried including ASICS, Brooks, HOKA, New Balance, ON, and more!

Brio Wellness Center item
Brio Wellness Center item
Brio Wellness Center
$100

Starting bid

Kickstart your wellness journey with a new patient appointment at Brio Wellness Center in Selma, NC. Experience personalized chiropractic care and nutrition guidance to help you feel your best.

Urban Air Raleigh | Platinum Prize pack item
Urban Air Raleigh | Platinum Prize pack item
Urban Air Raleigh | Platinum Prize pack item
Urban Air Raleigh | Platinum Prize pack
$75

Starting bid

Includes: 4 Platinum Attraction Passes, 4 Pairs of Urban Air Socks, 1 large 1 topping pizza, & 4 bottled Waters

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