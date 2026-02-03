2026 Be Our Guest Silent Auction, Presented by Market Hall

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Enjoy the best of McWally’s in Fuquay-Varina with 2 laser tag games, 2 $10 arcade cards, and 2 free appetizer cards for fuel between the fun. Full service car wash pass to Autobell Car Wash also included!
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HydraFacial Treatment at LightRX Medspa in Raleigh | $50 Gift Card to Apricot Lane in Clayton | Full Service Wash at Autobell Car Wash
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$30 Gift Certificate to Pattywhacks Children's Boutique
Three (5) Open Jump Passes
to Pump It Up
Treat the kids to a day of stylish finds and high-energy fun. Great for a special outing or playdate they won’t forget!
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4 Guest Passes to Morehead Planetarium & Science Center
4 One-Time Admission Tickets to the Museum of Life & Science
$25 gift card to Edge Car Wash
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Includes a pre-session consult, wardrobe and preparation guide, in studio portrait session for up to 6, one 14" legacy portrait, same day viewing and ordering, and optional upgrade to include family.
Located in Elizabethtown, NC (1.5 hours from Raleigh).
One individual cannot win both items from Vann Fine Art Portraits.
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Includes 25 units of botox, SkinMedica Instant Bright Eye Cream, SkinMedica Neck Correct Cream, and SkinMedica Ultra Sheer Moisturizer.
Botox is a quick, non-surgical treatment that smooths wrinkles by relaxing targeted facial muscles. It’s commonly used on areas like the forehead, between the brows, crow’s feet, lips, jaw, neck, and even underarms for excessive sweating.
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Goodberry’s Creamery $50 | The Spice & Tea Exchange $25 | Autobell Car Wash #3 $24.99.
Enjoy the best of local favorites with this fun and practical bundle! Cool off with frozen custard from Goodberry’s Creamery, discover new flavors at The Spice & Tea Exchange, and keep your car sparkling clean with a full-service wash from Autobell Car Wash. A perfect mix of sweet treats and everyday perks!
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Bring the beauty of the coast into your home with this stunning canvas photo of Cape Lookout by Sarah K Photography. A timeless piece to brighten any space!
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$50 Gift Certificate to Buffalo Brothers
$50 Gift Certificate to Eastcut Sandwich Bar
$25 gift card to Edge Car Wash
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A beautiful handcrafted stained glass orchid, featuring delicate detail and vibrant color. This elegant, one-of-a-kind piece that brings lasting beauty to any space!
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Unleashed City Market $25 | gorjana $150
Treat yourself & your four-legged friend! This bundle includes a gift card to gorjana for timeless, everyday jewelry pieces, plus a gift card to Unleashed City Market to spoil your pup with premium treats and toys.
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Sweet treats and cozy style all in one! Includes a shirt, $25 Little Blue Bakehouse gift card, and a certificate for one dozen Little Blue macarons.
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Includes one brunch entrée and 2 drinks per person for 6 adults!
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Includes a VISIA skin analysis, ZO Skin Health skincare products (Getting Skin Ready Kit, AOX serum Renew + Replenish Duo, Calming Toner, Exfoliating Cleanser, Sunscreen + Primer), and a ZO Skin Health Beach Bag!
Visia Skin Analysis is an advanced scanning system that evaluates your skin’s health and condition at and below the surface. It measures factors like pigmentation, pores, sun damage, texture, wrinkles, and bacteria to provide personalized skincare and treatment recommendations.
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Enjoy a Family Basic Membership to Marbles Kids Museum, and a gift card to Edge Car Wash!
Marbles is North Carolina’s ultimate play destination for kids ages 0-10. With two floors of hands-on exhibits, award-winning programs, and larger-than-life movies, kids imagine, discover and learn through the power of play.
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Perfect for any celebration or special event! Includes a 10-ft garland and one standard helium bundle (7, 18” balloons) to make your party pop.
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Indulge in something special with a gift card to Bailey’s Fine Jewelry! From timeless classics to stunning statement pieces, find the perfect piece for yourself or someone you love.
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Includes a pre-session consult, wardrobe and preparation guide, in studio portrait session for up to 6, one 14" legacy portrait, same day viewing and ordering, and access to other curated products.
Located in Elizabethtown, NC (1.5 hours from Raleigh).
One individual cannot win both items from Vann Fine Art Portraits.
Starting bid
Includes a $100 Gift Certificate to Watered Garden Florist and a Custom Pottery Bowl from Seagrove Pottery of Cary.
Treat someone, or yourself, to a fresh, beautifully designed floral arrangement from Watered Garden Florist and a custom bowl from Seagrove Pottery of Cary!
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Plan the ultimate getaway with a Premium Design Service Package from The Traveling Mommune. Includes a full itinerary, bookings, special requests handling, premium support, and pre-trip briefings. Perfect for long, international, or multi-destination vacations.
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Enjoy a little luxury at DRFT Salon, Downtown Raleigh’s premier head spa and blowout bar! This $225 gift certificate is perfect for relaxation, a refresh, and fabulous hair.
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Capture life’s special moments with a $200 gift certificate toward a senior, family, newborn, or family photography session!
Also includes coupons to Moxie Salon! (4) $19.00 Men’s Cuts & (5) $19.99 Women’s Blowouts
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Experience the excitement of NHL hockey at the electric Lenovo Center with 3 seats on March 29th for the Canes vs. Montreal Canadiens game!
Section 112
Row E
Seats 5, 6, 7
Parking pass to General Admission Lot #5.
From the roar of the crowd to the fast-paced action on the ice, this is the ultimate night out for friends, family, or the hockey fan in your life.
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Carolina Hurricanes Jersey, Signed by the 2025 - 2026 Carolina Hurricanes Team!
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Unwind and recharge with a $120 gift certificate to Restoring Balance in Carrboro! Enjoy bodywork, acupuncture, or other wellness services designed to soothe your mind and relax your body.
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One 50-minute Team Culture Consultation or Leadership Coaching Session
Boost team performance and workplace culture with this session designed to strengthen communication, leadership, and collaboration while enhancing employee engagement and productivity!
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Enjoy the best of Raleigh with this thoughtful pairing! $100 gift card to Second Empire Restaurant & Tavern | $75 gift card to Homewood Nursery & Garden
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Enjoy a delicious 8-inch cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes! Perfect for celebrations, dessert tables, or sharing with loved ones.
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Bring the flavors of Italy and the Mediterranean home with this delicious pantry bundle from Trader Joe's. Packed with artisan pastas, savory sauces, olive oil, and specialty ingredients, it’s everything you need for a gourmet night in.
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Stock your pantry or indulge in your favorite treats with a $250 Wegmans gift certificate, ideal for food lovers and home chefs alike!
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Free Trip Planning Gift Certificate & travel essentials! Exclusively to Europe, Asia, Africa, South America, and River Cruises.
The following vacations are NOT eligible:
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Level up your gamer’s skills with a 3-Day Camp Experience at NC Esports Academy in Cary! Campers will sharpen strategy, teamwork, and communication skills in a fun, structured esports environment led by experienced coaches. Perfect for the gamer in your life who wants to build confidence, make friends, and take their skills to the next level.
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4 single entry tickets to Patterson Farm Market & Tours in Mt Ulla, NC. Enjoy a fun-filled day on the farm with seasonal attractions, fresh country air, and memory-making activities the whole family will love!
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Treat yourself to a White Street Market bundle of local goodies, plus a candle pour for two. Perfect for a relaxed date out!
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Kick off the perfect night out with a $25 gift card to Edge Car Wash, then settle in for a premium Movie Night Experience featuring 4 Lux Box tickets and 4 popcorn passes. Enjoy luxury seating and big-screen entertainment. A fun and easy night for family or friends!
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Spice up your culinary skills with a Spice 101 Tour at Savory Spice in Raleigh, plus take home a local spice set to create delicious dishes at home!
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Play, learn, and bond in a fun, engaging environment for children and their grownups!
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Enjoy injections, advanced facials, laser treatments, and personalized skincare to refresh and rejuvenate your look. Experience expert care in a luxurious, state-of-the-art setting and leave glowing, confident, and revitalized.
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Enjoy a premium Balsamic Vinegar Set from Beaufort Olive Oil Co paired with a custom cutting board from DeCicco Woodshop, handcrafted for beauty and durability.
Perfect for entertaining, cooking, or gifting! This set brings together flavor and craftsmanship in one elegant package.
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Includes one Cool Peel Fusion Treatment for Face! Reduce fine lines, wrinkles, improve skin tone and texture, target sun damage, and achieve smoother, more radiant skin, STAT!
CoolPeel is a laser skin resurfacing treatment that delivers powerful results without the extended recovery time of traditional laser treatments, making it an ideal choice for effective skin rejuvenation.
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Brighten your smiles together with a Whitening Experience for two! Featuring custom trays, professional strength whitening gel, and complimentary digital scans in a serene boutique studio.
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Treat yourself to a new pair of shoes with this Fleet Feet gift certificate, ideal for comfort, performance, and style. Many brands carried including ASICS, Brooks, HOKA, New Balance, ON, and more!
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Kickstart your wellness journey with a new patient appointment at Brio Wellness Center in Selma, NC. Experience personalized chiropractic care and nutrition guidance to help you feel your best.
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Includes: 4 Platinum Attraction Passes, 4 Pairs of Urban Air Socks, 1 large 1 topping pizza, & 4 bottled Waters
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