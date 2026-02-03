2026 Be Our Guest Silent Auction, Presented by Market Hall

Experience the excitement of NHL hockey at the electric Lenovo Center with 3 seats on March 29th for the Canes vs. Montreal Canadiens game!





Section 112





Row E





Seats 5, 6, 7





Parking pass to General Admission Lot #5.





From the roar of the crowd to the fast-paced action on the ice, this is the ultimate night out for friends, family, or the hockey fan in your life.