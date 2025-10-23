2026 Beach Bash Sponsorships

🌊 VIP Suite Sponsor – $5,000 (2 Available)

“Waves of Grace Partner”

Step into a leadership role in making waves of impact. This sponsorship reflects your deep commitment to uplifting every person we serve. Your gift helps us sustain and expand our monthly outreach events, emergency response programs, and year-round community support.

This level also supports our recovery community, victims of domestic violence, and those affected by tragedy — providing hope and tangible relief during life’s most difficult moments.





Includes:

10 VIP tickets

2 hotel rooms at the resort the night of the event

Recognition as a Waves of Grace Partner on all social platforms and event materials

Website recognition for 1 year

Premium Banner display on the balcony overlooking the event

Premium logo placement in the event program

Honorable mention during the event

Private open bar

Private VIP Loft for VIP sponsors only

Thank you Basket in hotel rooms

(Tax-deductible receipt in the amount of $2,900)

🌀 You’re not just attending — you’re changing lives.