2026 Beach Bash Sponsorships

🌊 VIP Suite Sponsor – $5,000 (2 Available)
“Waves of Grace Partner”
Step into a leadership role in making waves of impact. This sponsorship reflects your deep commitment to uplifting every person we serve. Your gift helps us sustain and expand our monthly outreach events, emergency response programs, and year-round community support.
This level also supports our recovery community, victims of domestic violence, and those affected by tragedy — providing hope and tangible relief during life’s most difficult moments.
🌟 Platinum Sponsor – $2,500 (8 Available)
“Anchor of Hope Sponsor”
This level honors those who help us stay anchored when families face life’s storms. Your sponsorship supports vital programming like our signature events that meet the most critical needs in our community and help sustain our emergency crisis response room.
This level also supports our special needs community and our senior citizens—ensuring we can continue creating meaningful experiences and providing tangible help for those who need it most.
🌅 Gold Sponsor – $1,500 (10 Available)
“Harbor of Light Sponsor”
A beacon of warmth and refuge, this sponsorship level reflects your role in helping families find safe harbor in times of uncertainty. Your generosity helps illuminate the path forward through emergency supply assistance, veteran outreach, and family support programs filled with compassion and care.
💙 Silver Sponsor – $750 (Unlimited)
“Ripple Maker”
Every ripple creates waves of kindness that reach further than we can see. As a Ripple Maker, your sponsorship helps fuel countless acts of hope — from clothing families in need, to providing food and essentials, to lifting spirits through community events that remind people they’re not alone.
We would love your help by donating items or experiences.
Here are some ideas for what you can donate:
Gift certificates to local restaurants or shops, items from your business, Unique experiences like cooking classes or spa days or services you offer, Artwork or handmade crafts,
Sports memorabilia or signed items, Travel packages or weekend getaways, Personal services like photography sessions or fitness training. Get creative we welcome all items and baskets! Commit now to an item or basket and we will pick up by February 28 and send email reminders the end of January. If you would like a tax donation receipt, please contact Leann at [email protected]
