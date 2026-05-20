2026 Beacon Awards Gala Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Experience 4 full days of trophy‑class hunting in Argentina with luxury lodging, chef‑prepared meals, wine, beer, and pro guides. Includes round‑trip lodge transfers, in‑field transport, trophy prep, and help with travel logistics.
Airfare, trophy fees, permits, taxidermy, and gratuities not included.
(Value $8,280.00)
Starting bid
Enjoy 6 guided hunting days with 1‑on‑1 professional hunters, trackers, luxury lodging with WiFi, chef‑prepared meals, daily laundry, and airport transfers. Trophy prep and travel support included.
Airfare, harvest fees, permits, taxidermy, and gratuities not included.
(Value $12.600.00)
Starting bid
Hunt trophy‑class Red Stag (375+ SCI) with expert guides, 5 days/4 nights of luxury lodging, chef‑prepared meals, rifle rental, and full in‑area transport. Includes trophy prep and transfers from Christchurch. Sightseeing options available for guests.
Airfare, trophy upgrades, taxidermy, and gratuities not included.
(Value $12.000.00)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!