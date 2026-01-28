2026 Beacon BBQ Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Two Round-Trip Seats on Tradewind Aviation's scheduled service from Stuart, FL to Nassau
Valued at $3,000
Starting bid
Enjoy a 2-night stay at Pirate's Cove Resort & Marina, along with a $50 Gift Card to Pirate's Cove Restaurant
Valued at $550
Starting bid
Dry Backpack, Waterbottle, Sunshirt, Two Snorkles, Two Masks, Mask Staps, Hat, & SDI Learning Codes
Valued at $500
Starting bid
Enjoy a round of golf for up to 4 people at the Champions Club at Summerfield. Par 72 course designed by Tom Fazio.
Valid April 2026 through September 2026
Valued at $350.00
Starting bid
Deep Sea Fishing Experience for Two People and Two Lady Stuart 1 Koozies | Departs from the Hutchinson Island Marriott
Valued at $160
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to The Pearl Waterfront Bar, $25 Gift Card to Two Georges Dockside Grill, $25 Gift Card to Mangia Clam Bar, Palm & Ivy Gift Card, and Two tickets to any upcoming show in 2026 at the Barn Theatre
Valued at $200
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