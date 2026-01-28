Charles F Chapman School of Seamanship

Hosted by

Charles F Chapman School of Seamanship

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Beacon BBQ Silent Auction

Pick-up location

4343 SE St Lucie Blvd, Stuart, FL 34997, USA

Two Round Trip Plane Tickets to Nassau | Tradewind Aviation item
Two Round Trip Plane Tickets to Nassau | Tradewind Aviation
$1,500

Starting bid

Two Round-Trip Seats on Tradewind Aviation's scheduled service from Stuart, FL to Nassau
Valued at $3,000

2-Night Stay at Pirate's Cove Resort & Marina item
2-Night Stay at Pirate's Cove Resort & Marina
$275

Starting bid

Enjoy a 2-night stay at Pirate's Cove Resort & Marina, along with a $50 Gift Card to Pirate's Cove Restaurant
Valued at $550

Diving Swag Package | Scuba Diving International SDI TDI item
Diving Swag Package | Scuba Diving International SDI TDI
$250

Starting bid

Dry Backpack, Waterbottle, Sunshirt, Two Snorkles, Two Masks, Mask Staps, Hat, & SDI Learning Codes
Valued at $500

Golf Foursome at The Champions Club at Summerfield item
Golf Foursome at The Champions Club at Summerfield
$175

Starting bid

Enjoy a round of golf for up to 4 people at the Champions Club at Summerfield. Par 72 course designed by Tom Fazio.

Valid April 2026 through September 2026
Valued at $350.00

Deep Sea Fishing Experience for 2 & Koozies | Lady Stuart 1 item
Deep Sea Fishing Experience for 2 & Koozies | Lady Stuart 1
$80

Starting bid

Deep Sea Fishing Experience for Two People and Two Lady Stuart 1 Koozies | Departs from the Hutchinson Island Marriott
Valued at $160

Taste of Salerno & Two Tickets to the Barn Theatre item
Taste of Salerno & Two Tickets to the Barn Theatre
$100

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to The Pearl Waterfront Bar, $25 Gift Card to Two Georges Dockside Grill, $25 Gift Card to Mangia Clam Bar, Palm & Ivy Gift Card, and Two tickets to any upcoming show in 2026 at the Barn Theatre

Valued at $200

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