2026 Bear Booster Membership Drive

About this event
Show your Bowie Pride with our 2026 COMMEMORATIVE BEAR PIN that can be attached anywhere - Caps, Hats, Polos or Blouses, Coats & Blazers.
Display your Bowie Spirit with our BLESSED TO BE A BEAR (Dri-fit) T-Shirt.
Available in:
Men's Blessed Bear T-Shirt is a Crew Neck
or
Women's Blessed Bear T-Shirt is a V Neck
Please provide your requested size & style upon ordering.
Display your Bowie Spirit with our BLESSED TO BE A BEAR (Dri-fit T-Shirt) & 2026 COMMEMORATIVE BEAR PIN COMBO.
Men's Blessed Bear T-Shirt is a Crew Neck
Women's Blessed Bear T-Shirt is a V Neck
Please provide your requested size & style upon ordering.
Display your Bowie Spirit with our BOWIE BEAR THROW BLANKET & 2026 COMMEMORATIVE BEAR PIN COMBO.
Throw Blanket size is large 60"x70" & great for outdoor activities or home.
BEAR SCHOLARSHIP DONATION includes all of our 2026 Bowie Spirit Gear Combo!
Men's Blessed Bear T-Shirt is a Crew Neck
Women's Blessed Bear T-Shirt is a V Neck
Please provide your requested size & style upon ordering.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!