Bowie Legacy Foundation

Hosted by

Bowie Legacy Foundation

About this event

2026 Bear Booster Membership Drive

BRONZE BEAR DONOR item
BRONZE BEAR DONOR item
BRONZE BEAR DONOR
$10

Show your Bowie Pride with our 2026 COMMEMORATIVE BEAR PIN that can be attached anywhere - Caps, Hats, Polos or Blouses, Coats & Blazers.

SILVER BEAR DONOR item
SILVER BEAR DONOR item
SILVER BEAR DONOR
$25

Display your Bowie Spirit with our BLESSED TO BE A BEAR (Dri-fit) T-Shirt.


Available in:

Men's Blessed Bear T-Shirt is a Crew Neck

or

Women's Blessed Bear T-Shirt is a V Neck


Please provide your requested size & style upon ordering.

GOLDEN BEAR DONOR item
GOLDEN BEAR DONOR item
GOLDEN BEAR DONOR item
GOLDEN BEAR DONOR
$50

Display your Bowie Spirit with our BLESSED TO BE A BEAR (Dri-fit T-Shirt) & 2026 COMMEMORATIVE BEAR PIN COMBO.


Men's Blessed Bear T-Shirt is a Crew Neck

Women's Blessed Bear T-Shirt is a V Neck


Please provide your requested size & style upon ordering.

PLATINUM DONOR item
PLATINUM DONOR item
PLATINUM DONOR item
PLATINUM DONOR
$75

Display your Bowie Spirit with our BOWIE BEAR THROW BLANKET & 2026 COMMEMORATIVE BEAR PIN COMBO.


Throw Blanket size is large 60"x70" & great for outdoor activities or home.

DIAMOND DONOR item
DIAMOND DONOR item
DIAMOND DONOR item
DIAMOND DONOR
$100

BEAR SCHOLARSHIP DONATION includes all of our 2026 Bowie Spirit Gear Combo!

  1. BOWIE BEAR THROW BLANKET (size is 60" x 70")
  2. BLESSED TO BE A BEAR (Dri-fit T-Shirt)
  3. 2026 COMMEMORATIVE BEAR PIN COMBO.

Men's Blessed Bear T-Shirt is a Crew Neck

Women's Blessed Bear T-Shirt is a V Neck


Please provide your requested size & style upon ordering.

Add a donation for Bowie Legacy Foundation

$

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