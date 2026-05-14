2026 Bear Crawl Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
Business Name/Logo Large on the back of adult race shirt. Race website, Social Media posts (5), Individual kilometer marker logo signs (5) and you are welcome to host a table on Race Day.
Business Name/Logo Large on the back of adult race shirt. Race website, Social Media posts (3), Individual kilometer marker logo signs (5) and you are welcome to host a table on Race Day.
Business Name/Logo Medium on the back of adult race shirt. Race website & Instagram
and you are welcome to host a table on Race Day.
Business Name/Logo small on the back of adult race shirt. Race website & Instagram
and you are welcome to host a table on Race Day.
Business Name/Logo on race webiste & Instagramand
and you are welcome to host a table on Race Day.
$
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