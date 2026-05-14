East Brunswick Education Foundation Inc

Hosted by

East Brunswick Education Foundation Inc

About this event

2026 Bear Crawl Sponsorship Opportunities

721 Cranbury Rd

East Brunswick, NJ 08816, USA

Gold Medal Sponsor
$1,500

Business Name/Logo Large on the back of adult race shirt. Race website, Social Media posts (5), Individual kilometer marker logo signs (5) and you are welcome to host a table on Race Day.

Silver Medal Sponsor
$1,000

Business Name/Logo Large on the back of adult race shirt. Race website, Social Media posts (3), Individual kilometer marker logo signs (5) and you are welcome to host a table on Race Day.

Bronze Medal Sponsor
$500

Business Name/Logo Medium on the back of adult race shirt. Race website & Instagram

and you are welcome to host a table on Race Day.

Fast Finisher Sponsor
$300

Business Name/Logo small on the back of adult race shirt. Race website & Instagram

and you are welcome to host a table on Race Day.

Biggest Fan Sponsor
$150

Business Name/Logo on race webiste & Instagramand

and you are welcome to host a table on Race Day.

Add a donation for East Brunswick Education Foundation Inc

$

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