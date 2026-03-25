2026 BeastRob Sponsorships

About this event
Recognition Benefits
Event naming rights, top logo placement, speaking opportunity
Engagement Opportunities
VIP event access, board meeting invite, custom volunteer project
Recognition Benefits
"Presented by" credit, prominent signage, newsletter feature
Engagement Opportunities
Employee volunteer day, exclusive donor updates, networking reception
Recognition Benefits
Logo on materials, social media mentions, website listing
Engagement Opportunities
Volunteer opportunities, impact reports, recognition ceremony invite
Recognition Benefits
Program materials credit, email signature inclusion
Engagement Opportunities
Quarterly updates, volunteer options, thank-you event invitation
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