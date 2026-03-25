BeastRob

Hosted by

BeastRob

About this event

2026 BeastRob Sponsorships

Behind the Battle Partner
$7,000

Recognition Benefits
Event naming rights, top logo placement, speaking opportunity
Engagement Opportunities
VIP event access, board meeting invite, custom volunteer project

Awareness Amplifier
$3,500

Recognition Benefits
"Presented by" credit, prominent signage, newsletter feature
Engagement Opportunities
Employee volunteer day, exclusive donor updates, networking reception

Community Champion
$1,500

Recognition Benefits
Logo on materials, social media mentions, website listing
Engagement Opportunities
Volunteer opportunities, impact reports, recognition ceremony invite

Blue Crew Partner
$500

Recognition Benefits
Program materials credit, email signature inclusion
Engagement Opportunities
Quarterly updates, volunteer options, thank-you event invitation

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