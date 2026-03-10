Bedford Area Chamber Of Commerce

Hosted by

Bedford Area Chamber Of Commerce

About this event

2026 Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament

200 Springs Rd

Bedford, MA 01730, USA

Single Golfer
$100
Entry to the tournament for a single golfer with food, drinks, and networking. You may select a quantity for up to 3 golfers.
Golf Foursome
$350
Entry to the tournament for a team of 4 golfers with food, drinks, and networking.
Meal Only
$20
Non-golfing entry for food, beverages, and social networking.
Premier Sponsorship
$1,500
■ Logo on Golf shirt ■ Name/logo promotion on website ■ Name/logo in all communication ■ Logo prominently displayed at event ■ Thank you/logo in social media, and min 2 emails to entire database ■ Callout/ability to speak for 1 min at reception ■ Entry for up to 4 Golfers
Platinum Sponsorship
$1,000
■ Name/logo promotion on website ■ Name/logo in all communication ■ Logo prominently displayed on 1st hole ■ Table at event ■ Thank you/logo in social media, and min.2 emails to entire database ■ Callout/ability to speak for 1 min at reception ■ Entry for up to 4 Golfers
After-Party Sponsor
$750
■ Name/logo promotion on website ■ Name/logo in all communication ■ Logo prominently displayed on 1st hole ■ Table at event ■ Thank you/logo in social media, and min.2 emails to entire database ■ Callout/ability to speak for 1 min at reception ■ Entry for up to 4 Golfers
Gold Sponsorship
$750
■ Logo prominently displayed on website & event ■ Hole sponsorship at last hole ■ Table at Event ■ Thank you/logo inclusion in social media & email ■ Callout from the stage ■ Entry for up to 4 Golfers
Beverage Cart Sponsor - Drinks for Event
$500
■ Logo prominently displayed on website & event ■ Logo at eating area ■ Thank you/logo inclusion in social media & email ■ Callout from the stage ■ Entry for up to 2 Golfers
Hole-In-One Sponsorship
$500
■ Logo prominently displayed on website, event ■ Hole-in-one sponsorship ■ Thank you/logo inclusion in social media & email ■ Thank you/prize (if won) from the stage ■ Entry for up to 2 Golfers
Silver Sponsorship
$500
■ Logo prominently displayed on website, at event ■ Hole sponsorship ■ Table at Event ■ Thank you/logo inclusion in social media & email ■ Callout from the stage ■ Entry for up to 2 Golfers
Table at Event
$400
■ Logo on website and at event ■ Thank you/logo inclusion in social media & email ■ Table at Even
Closest to Pin Sponsor
$350
■ Logo on website and at event ■ Thank you/logo inclusion in social media & email ■ Thank you/prize announced on stage ■ Hole sponsorship ■ Entry for 1 Golfer
Hole Sponsor
$150
■ Logo on website and at event ■ Logo at hole

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