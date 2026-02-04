Bedford County Fair Inc

2026 Bedford County Fair

939 Burks Hill Rd

Bedford, VA 24523, USA

Platinum Sponsor $10,000 +
$10,000

Recognition on television, print and radio advertisements. Premier banner placement at the Fair Entrance. 10 x 10 booth in the carnival area. Prominent logo placement at the fair website with a link to your website. Name and logo featured in premium print and promotional materials.

Diamond Sponsor $5,000 to $9999
Pay what you can

Recognition in print and radio advertisements. Premier banner placement at the Fair Entrance. Featured recognition on Social Media Posts and our website. A 10 x 10 booth in the Carnival Area.

Gold Sponsor $2500 to $4999
Free

Recognition on print and radio advertisements. Banner placement at the Fair entrance. Featured recognition on Fair social media and website. A 10 x 10 booth in the Carnival area.

Silver Sponsor $1000 to $2499
$1,000

Name associated with Fair entertainment feature, competition or activity. Featured recognition on Fair social media and website. Banner Space at the Fair entrance (sponsor provided). Logo featured on printed flyers.

Bronze Sponsor $500 to $999
$500

Banner space at the fair (sponsor provided) Name listed on fair website and social media.

Friend of the Fair Sponsor $250 to $499
$250

Recognition at the fair website and social media.

Fair Food Vendor
$300

Food truck or food tent for foods prepared and served onsite. Contact us to determine space needs.

Non-Food Vendor
$150

Items created and produced by the vendor, small businesses to promote their products. 10 x 10 space.

Prepackaged Food Vendor
$175

Food and beverage items that are prepared, and packaged offsite. 10 x 10 space.

