2026 Bedford County Fair

Hosted by
About this event
Recognition on television, print and radio advertisements. Premier banner placement at the Fair Entrance. 10 x 10 booth in the carnival area. Prominent logo placement at the fair website with a link to your website. Name and logo featured in premium print and promotional materials.
Recognition in print and radio advertisements. Premier banner placement at the Fair Entrance. Featured recognition on Social Media Posts and our website. A 10 x 10 booth in the Carnival Area.
Recognition on print and radio advertisements. Banner placement at the Fair entrance. Featured recognition on Fair social media and website. A 10 x 10 booth in the Carnival area.
Name associated with Fair entertainment feature, competition or activity. Featured recognition on Fair social media and website. Banner Space at the Fair entrance (sponsor provided). Logo featured on printed flyers.
Banner space at the fair (sponsor provided) Name listed on fair website and social media.
Recognition at the fair website and social media.
Food truck or food tent for foods prepared and served onsite. Contact us to determine space needs.
Items created and produced by the vendor, small businesses to promote their products. 10 x 10 space.
Food and beverage items that are prepared, and packaged offsite. 10 x 10 space.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!