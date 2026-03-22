Bellevue Education Foundation

Hosted by

Bellevue Education Foundation

About this event

2026 BEF Groove for Good Dance Party Friend Sponsorship

700 Fairfield Ave

Bellevue, KY 41073, USA

Dancing Queen (or King!) Sponsor
$500
At this sponsorship level, you will receive: - Pre-event recognition on website, social media, & print marketing - Logo placement and recognition during event - 2 event tickets (valued at $40/each) -Recognition in post-event thank yous to attendees
Macarena Sponsor
$200
At this sponsorship level, you will receive: - Pre-event recognition on website, social media, & print marketing - Logo placement and recognition during event - Recognition in post-event thank yous to attendees
YMCA Sponsor
$100
At this sponsorship level, you will receive: - Pre-event recognition on website, social media, & print marketing - Name placement and recognition during event

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