2026 BEF Spring Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Baldwin City, KS 66006, USA
*Each ticket includes a night of entertainment, food, 2 drinks, keepsake gift, and complimentary professional photo courtesy of Pitts Photography!
*Each ticket includes admission to a night of entertainment, food, 2 drinks, and keepsake gift.
This package includes 2 tickets to event and 1 social media promotion.
An option for those who would like to partner with another entity and co-sponsor a table: This package includes top-tier benefits: 4 tickets to event, logo and branding at event, and 3 social media promotions.
This package includes top-tier benefits: 8 tickets to event, prime logo at event, 5 social media promotions, included in recognition for BEF Big Check Rally Night celebration, and names included on sponsorship certificates for ALL Innovative Project Grants gifted in fall of 2026!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!